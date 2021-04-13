A Hubei is reborn for new glories; A China that embraces openness and prosperity

Address by State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi

During the special event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Presentation of Hubei province

Lanting, April 12, 2021

Excellencies,

Distinguished guests,

Dear friends,

Good afternoon!

Today’s event is truly extraordinary, as we introduce the world to the Heroic Hubei Province and the Heroic City of Wuhan.

Just a few days ago, on April 8, we celebrated the anniversary of the end of the Wuhan lockdown. Wuhan was the first city to report cases of COVID-19 and the first to bring the virus under control. For this reason, the first anniversary of the city’s reopening is not only a memorable and celebrated day, but also an opportunity to capture the attention of the whole world. This is also why today’s event is the most important since the MFA began presenting Chinese provinces and cities, with the number of envoys and diplomatic representatives present reaching a new record. This is a full testament to people’s recognition for what Hubei and Wuhan have accomplished in the fight against the virus, and to the expectations of various quarters for China’s post-COVID growth prospects. Here, together with Secretary Ying Yong, Governor Wang Xiaodong and Secretary Wang Zhonglin, I extend a warm welcome to all envoys and diplomatic representatives present today as well as friends of the media.

For Hubei, the past year has been a year of great triumph over exceptional events. Hubei and Wuhan were the front line and the main battleground in the fight against the deadly virus. Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping in its midst, residents of Hubei and Wuhan have placed the province and city under timely lockdown. With support pouring in from across the country, the people of Hubei and Wuhan have united and fought a nagging battle against the virus. Their enormous sacrifice not only made China’s victory over COVID-19 possible, but also contributed significantly to the global response to COVID. Hubei’s heroic fight against COVID-19 is the epitome of China’s response efforts and, more importantly, an embodiment of the uniqueness and strength of the Chinese nation. With tenacity and fearlessness, the people of Hubei exemplified the great spirit of putting life above all else, rallying the whole nation, braving danger, respecting science and safeguarding a common future. Such a spirit will not only leave its mark in China’s development history, but will also forever remain as an inspiring episode in mankind’s fight against COVID-19.

For Hubei, the past year has been a year of rebirth and new glory. After controlling COVID-19, the people of Hubei, led by the provincial party committee and the government, were quick to embark on a journey to reopen the economy and society. Every effort has been made to make up for lost time and seize opportunities to build capacity and consolidate weak areas. The pandemic and the post-COVID reopening provided an opportunity to spur economic modernization and transformation. From post-COVID recovery to stable economic and social development, and from the decisive victory over extreme poverty to the complete construction of a moderately prosperous society, Hubei has again recorded impressive achievements in the major test of reconstruction. and the revival of development. Its economic and social indicators are improving in all areas and its GDP growth is expected to exceed 10% this year. Having emerged from the difficult times of the pandemic, the ancient land of Hubei will show even more vigor and vitality.

Friends,

A noble cause moves everyone forward; and compassion knows no boundaries. When Hubei and Wuhan battled COVID-19, China received support and assistance from many other countries. When infections began to spread around the world, China also did its best to reach out to other countries. The unprecedented pandemic has made us all understand that the world is indeed a community with a common future where all rise and fall together. As President Xi Jinping says, there is only one earth and one future for humanity. Whether it is to face the current crisis or to make the world a better place for all, we must stand in solidarity and work together.

As we speak, COVID-19 is still raging around the world and the global economy is still grappling with the risk of a recession. As a large responsible country, China has fought the pandemic for the common good, not just for China itself; China has sought shared prosperity, not just its own development. Here’s what China will do in the future:

We will maintain solidarity and mutual assistance as we work with other countries to defeat the coronavirus. Vaccines are the key to the battle against COVID-19. China opposes “vaccine nationalism” and believes that vaccines should become a global public good. This is what we say and what we do. We have donated supplies to more than 160 countries and international organizations and are providing, through various means, vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations in urgent need, thus providing a strong impetus to the global response to COVID. China will continue to fully exploit its strengths to maintain the stability of global supply chains for COVID supplies; China will continue to provide humanitarian aid and support countries in need; and China will remain committed to making COVID vaccines a public good above all else so that safe and effective vaccines can be affordable and accessible to more developing countries.

We will maintain openness and cooperation as we work with other countries to promote global economic recovery. The world may be full of uncertainties, but China’s future is not. We have made a good start in the implementation of the 14th Five Year Plan, and we are moving towards the long term goals until 2035 and developing new systems for a higher level open economy at a faster pace. As a country pursuing high-quality development, China will further unleash the potential of its huge market to provide new development opportunities for all countries. As a country in the process of further opening up, China will deepen its mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries to give new impetus to the global economic recovery.

We will defend multilateralism as we work with other countries to build a community with a common future. Humanity is a global community. China opposes the imposition of a hierarchy on countries and the formation of groups along ideological lines. The rights to life, health, survival and development must be enjoyed equally by the peoples of all countries. In this world, we need more understanding, less prejudice, more cooperation, less confrontation. China will remain committed to the vision of building a community with a common future for mankind, follow the principles of comprehensive consultations, joint contribution and shared benefits, uphold true multilateralism and safeguard the international order based on the Charter of the United Nations. China will continue to improve the system of global governance and build a global health-for-all community. China will work with other countries to maintain world peace and stability, close the development gap, and create a better future for all.

Friends,

This year marks the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Over the past century, the CCP has remained engaged in a relentless pursuit and rallied the Chinese people in a historic transformation that sees the nation rise up, get richer and stronger. Hubei, a heroic land, holds a special place in the history of the CCP. It is home to 235 generals who played a decisive role in the founding of the People’s Republic. It is also home to many significant historical events in the early days of the CPC. Hope that in this special year, you will have the chance to visit Hubei to see and feel for yourselves the great spirit of Hubei and Wuhan in the fight against the pandemic, and learn about the founding mission of the CCP and its course of outstanding achievement over the past hundred years.

Thank you.