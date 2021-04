Education sector: All provinces took decisions unanimously: Shafqat – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Monday there was immense pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan, but locking the country down due to Covid-19 was a decision difficult.

Addressing the book launch, he said that all provinces, unanimously, are making decisions in the education sector but the challenges are not over yet.

He said the third wave of coronavirus was also a big challenge.

He said the National Command and Operation Center united the entire nation during the pandemic.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the poor have been rescued.

The programs launched under the leadership of Sania Nishtar have greatly helped the poor.

He said social media played a key role in the country; therefore, Imran Khan faced tremendous pressure regarding the lockdown.

We had many challenges in the education sector and we urgently closed the school. We decided that four million students would have passed, so we started the tele-school which is broadcast from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Radio School, a web portal and a mobile application have also been created, he added.

We have asked the Higher Education Commission to delay exams, adding that many decisions will be made taking into account the circumstances, he added.

The Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has launched a blended e-learning initiative and an agreement has been signed between the Federal Directorate of Education, Knowledge Platform, Tele Taleem and Robotics.

Blended learning is an approach to education that combines online teaching materials and opportunities for online interaction with traditional place-based classroom methods.

In this research-based pilot project, different technologies will be used at different educational levels to test and understand the effectiveness of these technologies on student learning.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said digital and blended learning is the future.

With schools around the world redesigned because of Covid-19, blended learning is becoming the new normal.

He said the Department of Federal Education and Vocational Training, as part of its Covid-19 response strategy, is piloting a blended learning project to help students and teachers ensure the continuity of the ‘learning.

Emphasizing the importance of the project, he said that after a baseline evaluation by a third party, the results of the initiative will be shared with all federating units and this project will be replicated at the national level.

The Minister said that STEM, which is also part of this initiative, is an integral part of our education policy.

STEM education is one of the key parameters on which the quality of education between public and private schools differs.

Pakistan is improving this situation by introducing intensive amendments to the national curriculum to incorporate STEM subjects appropriately throughout the child’s school life.

By integrating different tools like robotics kits, IOT kits with science and math curricula, we will ensure to improve the quality of student learning for STEM education.

To this end, discovery innovation laboratories will also be set up in schools.

The proposed program will test blended e-learning methodologies by updating 80 classrooms with technology and providing training for teachers on digital materials and content. The execution of the project will start from a new session in August 2021.

Copyright recorder, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos