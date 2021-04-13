FIA launches investigation into foreign assets of Tareen, his family





LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into the foreign properties of ruling Pakistani leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, estranged from Pakistani leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, asking him to provide full details and a lead money in this regard Tuesday (today). without failing.

It appears whenever Mr Tareen shows a good number of PTI lawmakers with him, he invites more trouble in the form of FIA action. So far, the open support of around 30 PTI lawmakers – 22 AMP and eight MPs – has not proved successful as those close to Prime Minister Imran Khan have managed to blackmail Mr Tareens into blackmail. a PTI source told Dawn on Monday. .

These lawmakers formally submitted a request last week to the Prime Minister to give them a hearing on a one-item agenda – no victimization of Mr Tareen.

Imran Khan has so far shown no intention of meeting with these rebel lawmakers as he never succumbs to pressure from anyone, he said and added that the Tareen saga had more layers to deploy.

On Monday, the FIA ​​ordered Mr Tareen to appear in person or send his CFO to submit the register of his foreign assets and family members and the trace of the money. The FIA ​​has sought details of his 12-acre family home in Newbury, Hampshire, UK.

He also asked her to provide full details of his belongings and those of his family members all over the world. Whether these assets were reported in the RBF or not? The details should include a full description of the assets, location, mode and cost of acquisition, as well as a money trail, a meeting notice said to Mr Tareen.

The agency also asked him for the details of the independent valuation report of JKFSL’s assets, the audited annual financial statements of JDW, the detail of 35,000 acres of JKFSL farms and the use of JDW’s advances of $ 3.14 billion. Rupees converted into equity investments of JDW to FMPL.

The FIA ​​has warned Mr Tareen that failure to comply with this notice of meeting and continued failure to produce the relevant dossier, despite repeated requests since August 2020, will result in the omission being deliberate and that the investigation will continue on the basis of documentary evidence available on register.

Last month, the FIA ​​registered two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on charges of money laundering and fraud of Rs 5 billion in connection with the sugar scam. Both are on bail until April 17.

The chief advisor to the Punjab ministers, Abdul Haye Dasti, revealed on Monday that some elements wanted Tareen’s arrest at all costs. WhatsApp messages are coming in demanding that Mr Tareen be behind bars at all costs, he told a private television station. Naming Prime Minister’s Advisor Shahzad Akbar and Prime Minister Azam Khan’s Principal Secretary in this episode, Dasti said: Everyone has a problem with the duo.

Speaking to reporters, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said: Imran Khan couldn’t see the sugar mafia while using Mr Tareen’s money and plane, and now he accuses the sugar baron of fraud.

Previously, Mr Tareen had called for a transparent investigation into the fraud and money laundering allegations against him.

Form a fair and uncontroversial investigative team, which could meet the demands of justice and not follow instructions given to it during phone calls, the former PTI general secretary demanded and alleged that the FIRs against were originally drafted to him in Islamabad and later delivered to the investigation team in Lahore via a USB stick.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos