UK hits target in mid-April to provide all over 50s with a Covid vaccine





A person receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Stratford, London on March 22. Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg The UK has said it has achieved its goal of delivering a first coronavirus vaccine to everyone over 50 years ahead of schedule, a significant boost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to unlock more parts of the economy. All adults over 50, clinically vulnerable workers and healthcare workers have now been offered an injection in the UK, the Department of Health and Social Affairs said on Monday in an emailed statement . The goal was to do so by April 15, and people at the end of quarantine should be urged to receive vaccines in the “next few days,” he said. It marks an important milestone in the government’s vaccine rollout, which has overtaken its European neighbors and provided a much needed boost in a country that has suffered one of the world’s worst deaths. “We will now move forward with the completion of the second essential doses and make progress towards our goal of providing all adults with a vaccine by the end of July,” Johnson said in the statement. . Nearly 40 million vaccines have been given to more than 32 million people in the UK, the Department of Health said. The two main vaccines in offer has been AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer-BioNTech, and a third of Moderna Inc. began rolling out last week. All require two doses. Relaxation of restrictions Shops, gyms, barbershops and outdoor hospitality reopened in England on Monday, but the next step – reopening indoor hotels and resuming international travel on May 17 – depends in part on success. continuous immunization program. The government had set a target of immunizing the top nine priority groups by mid-April, and it is now until the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization to advise on how those under 50 should be prioritized. This next phase of the program is expected to begin this week, the health department said. Pedestrians and shoppers walk along Regents Street in London, UK on April 12. Photographer: Jason Alden / Bloomberg The government has said it remains on track to deliver a first injection to all UK adults by July 31. Fears about rare blood clots in young people as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine led the committee to recommend that those under the age of 30 take an alternative vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna. Officials stressed that the vaccine is safe, as fears that a breach of confidence in the vaccine could be just as damaging to the program as a shortage of supplies. For the moment, polls suggest confidence in the vaccine – the backbone of the UK’s immunization program – remains. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos