Putin and Xi also have red lines by Patrick Buchanan

What are Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping doing?

In recent days, Russian tanks, artillery, armor, trucks and troops have come closer and closer by road and rail to Ukraine, and Moscow is reportedly repositioning its 56th Guard Air Assault Brigade. in Crimea.

Military sources in Kiev estimate that there are now 85,000 Russian troops between six and 40 kilometers from Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders.

“I am really concerned about Russia’s actions on Ukraine’s borders. There are more Russian forces massed there than at any time since 2014, when Russia first invaded.” State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Sunday in “Meet the Press”. Blinken added this warning:

“President Biden has been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences.”

What “costs” and what “consequences” have not been specified.

Previously, Biden had personally assured President Volodymyr Zelensky of America’s “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression in the Donbass and Crimea.”

What does it mean?

When Putin was a young KGB officer, the Black Sea was a virtual Soviet lake, dominated in the west by Bulgaria and Romania, members of the Warsaw Pact, and in the north and east by the USSR. Turkey occupied the southern shore.

Today, three of the six countries fronting the Black Sea – Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey – are NATO members. Two of the others, Ukraine and Georgia, openly aspire to NATO membership.

If Russia feels a sense of loss and forced isolation, who can blame them?

The transparency of the Russian military build-up suggests that this is more of a message to the United States and NATO than any preparation for an invasion.

Putin seems to be saying: Ukraine’s admission to NATO or the stationing of US or NATO forces in that country would cross a red line for Russia. And we will not rule out military action to prevent or counter it.

The record suggests that Putin is not bluffing.

We have been here twice before.

In 2008, when Georgia invaded South Ossetia, a province that was liberated from Georgia in the 1990s, Putin sent troops to South Ossetia, ousted the Georgians, then invaded Georgia and occupied part of this country as an object lesson.

And although the United States viewed Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili as a friend and Georgia as a potential NATO ally, George W. Bush did nothing.

Again, in 2014, when a US-backed coup overthrew the elected, pro-Russian regime in Kiev, Putin occupied and annexed Crimea and aided pro-Russian rebels in the Donbass. to free itself from control of Kiev.

In short, as far as Ukraine is concerned, Russia has demonstrated that it has its own red lines, which it will support with military action.

The United States and NATO, however, have repeatedly shown that while they will provide moral support and military aid to Ukraine, they are not going to fight Russia over Ukraine, nor wrest Crimea or Donbass under Putin’s control.

A similar test is underway in the South and East China Seas.

Also as part of Sunday’s Meet the Press, Blinken was asked if the United States would fight to defend Taiwan, which is being harassed and threatened by China’s Xi Jinping, who claims the island as its home territory. sovereign.

“Are we ready to defend Taiwan militarily?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked.

Response from Blinken:

“What we have seen, and what really concerns us, are the increasingly aggressive actions of the Beijing government against Taiwan, increasing tensions in the Strait. And we have a commitment to Taiwan under of the Taiwan Relations Act … All I can tell you is that it would be a grave mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force. “

Since the start of Biden’s presidency, China has sent military planes, fighters and bombers into Taiwanese airspace, circling the island with warships and openly warning that any declaration of independence of Taipei would mean war with Beijing.

Thus, Russia made it clear what it would fight to prevent: Ukraine’s accession to NATO and NATO troops on its soil. And China has made it clear what its red line is, what it will fight to prevent: Taiwan’s declared independence.

But US policy in both cases appears to be a “strategic ambiguity”, leaving open the question of what we would do.

A question arises: Do Putin’s Russia and Xi’s China, with their advantages of geographic proximity, threaten military action to jointly test the Biden administration’s resolution, and do they agree to do so – l one in Ukraine, the other in the seas of southern and eastern China? ?

And, should we fight for Ukraine, how many NATO allies would there be on our side? And should we fight to keep Taiwan free, how many Asian allies would fight China alongside us?

The recent actions of Putin and Xi make the questions more academic.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broken a President and Divided America Forever”. To learn more about Patrick Buchanan and read articles from other Creators writers and designers, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.