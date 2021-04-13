Nikki Haley says if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, she will support his candidacy





Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has said she will not seek her party’s nomination for president in 2024 if former President Donald Trump chooses to present himself a second time.

“Yes,” Ms. Haley said, when asked if she would support a second candidacy from Mr. Trump, in whose cabinet she served for the first half of her administration.

“I wouldn’t introduce myself if President Trump did show up and I would tell him about it,” Haley said.

“It’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is to be made.”

Ms Haley was questioned at a press conference after visiting the South Carolina State University campus.

The visit was one of Haley’s first public events in months in her home state.

Loading

Since his 2016 resignation as governor of South Carolina to join Mr. Trump’s cabinet, Haley has maintained a delicate balance among Republicans who in some ways have been deeply divided over the now former president.

In two years at the United Nations, Haley has taken the path to denounce MrTrump without directly arousing his anger.

She left the office on her own terms in 2018, a rarity then during a wave of staff unrest.

Ms. Haley has taken several steps over the past few years to fuel speculation she is aiming for higher positions.

In 2019, she and her family returned to South Carolina, purchasing a home in the community of Kiawah Island.

She also launched a political action committee, published a brief and commissioned up to $ 200,000 for speaking engagements.

Haley changed her mind about Trump Speculation Nikki Haley would run for president shortly after her resignation in 2018.

AP: Evan Vucci

)

After the Capitol Hill violence politicians on January 6 gathered to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Ms Haley said Mr Trump was “very wrong” in stoking the crowd before the riot.

She told a hearing at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting that “Mr. Trump’s actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

Ms Haley also said the whole notion was “deeply disappointing” because of the effect it would have on the legacy of the Trump administration, echoing the remarks of some, including her South Carolinian colleague Lindsey Graham, who called Trump’s melee a “self-inflicted injury.”

In a profile in Politico, Ms. Haley went further.

“We have to recognize that he let us down,” she said.

“He took a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.”

Asked about the then impending impeachment trial that could prevent Mr. Trump from running for office again, Haley said:

“He will no longer run in the federal election.”

What we have learned from Trump’s first speech since he left

Former US President Donald Trump gives his first speech since leaving the White House, telling Tories he would not be creating his own political party.

Read more

But today Ms Haley defended her former boss, who last weekend attacked fellow Republicans, including her own vice president, saying she was “disappointed” with Mike Pence and calling the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “bulletproof loser”.

“I think former President Trump was always on the alert,” Ms. Haley said, when asked if these comments would hurt the Republican Party.

“Just because he left his post as president doesn’t mean it’s going to end. But I think he also spoke about all the successes he’s had in administration. And I think that that’s what Republicans unite on. “

“Every day (Joe) Biden and Kamala Harris are in office to unite Republicans.”

Mike Pence has not had a public engagement since attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. (

AP: David Write

)

Haley’s exit comes just two weeks before Mr Pence, also among those mentioned as a possible candidate for 2024, travels to South Carolina for his first public address, a rally with a conservative Christian nonprofit group.

At the start of the 2024 poll, former President Donald Trump remains the first choice of Republican voters. A Morning Consult / Politico poll conducted at the end of Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial showed that 54% of Republican voters polled would back Mr. Trump again.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was next preferred at 12 percent, with Ms Haley in third at 6 percent.

Mr. Trump has yet to pledge to run for president again in 2024.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume Watch Duration: 1 minute 32 seconds 1m 32s Donald Trump hints that he could appear at the conference again CPAC, making its first major appearance since losing the presidency.

In his first comments since leaving the White House, he hinted at a race, but gave no concrete indication if he had made a decision.

“A Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who it will be?” he said during the speech.

“Who, who, who will it be, I wonder?”

AP / ABC

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos