Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Turks Erdogan as US threatens Russia

This weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, amid growing tensions between Moscow, Kiev and Washington.

Threats coming from Kiev and especially from the Biden administration in Washington lead to a dangerous military escalation. After Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a killer last month, Ukraine’s office of presidents approved a strategy document, the Crimean Platform, promising to seize the Russian naval base in Sevastopol in Crimea. . Ankara confirmed on Friday that the United States will send two warships across the Turkish Strait into the Black Sea.

There are deep divisions in Turkish ruling circles over relations with NATO and Russia. Ten retired Turkish admirals were arrested last week as a bitter conflict erupted inside the Turkish state over whether to abolish the 1936 Montreux Convention regulating passage between the Mediterranean and the black Sea. Turkey, a NATO member state, has also developed close ties with Ukraine, signing multiple arms deals, including the sale of Turkish drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with a soldier during his visit to the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, April 8, 2021 (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

These conflicts were reflected in the Erdogans concerned, somewhat ambiguous remarks during the meeting. As Kiev and Moscow gather forces on their shared border, he said: We hope that the disturbing escalation seen recently on the ground will end as soon as possible, that the ceasefire will continue and the conflict will be resolved. through dialogue on the basis of the Minsk agreements.

While agreeing on military ties with Ukraine, Erdogan stressed that this cooperation is not directed against any other country.

At the same time, however, Erdogan supported Ukraine over Crimea, saying: We reaffirmed our principled position not to recognize the annexation of Crimea. In a joint statement, Turkey endorsed the Zelenskys Crimean platform as a new format to solve the problem of the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea.

The NATO powers and Ukraine are relaunching the conflict initiated by the 2014 coup in Ukraine, backed by Washington and Berlin, led by far-right groups in Kiev, including the Right Sector militia and the Svoboda party. Anti-Russian threats from the Ukrainian far right have led the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donbass in eastern Ukraine, along the Russian border, to secede. Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula, voted to join Russia in 2014.

Kiev’s announcement of plans to conquer Crimea and Donbass, now controlled by Russian-backed separatists, is a statement that it is planning war with Russia. It sparks a resumption of fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian army units in eastern Ukraine.

The Kiev-Ankara Joint Declaration also pledged efforts to improve the living conditions of Ukrainian citizens, especially the Crimean Tatars, who were forced to leave their homeland, Crimea, due to the temporary occupation. . The Turkish government also announced on Saturday that it would help build 500 houses for Crimean Tatars in Ukraine.

Crimea was a vassal state of the Ottoman Empire before being annexed by the Russian Empire under Catherine the Great in 1783. It is home to approximately 250,000 Crimean Tartars, or 11.4% of the Crimean population, who share linguistic and cultural ties with the Turks.

In 2016, Erdogan made it clear that he sees Crimea as part of a Greater Turkey, stating that Turkey cannot ignore its parents in Western Thrace, Cyprus in the Crimea and elsewhere. That same year, he warns that the Black Sea is turning into a Russian lake.

The exploitation of ethnic tensions in Crimea has long been at the heart of imperialist strategy in the region, that of the Nazi regime and its genocidal invasion of the Soviet Union during World War II, but also of American imperialism during the Second World War. cold War. At that time, Turkey was supporting the efforts of US imperialism to encourage nationalist and anti-communist forces among the Crimean Tatars in order to destabilize the Soviet Union. The crimes of the Stalinist bureaucracies against the Crimean Tatar minority facilitated these efforts.

Zelensky and the Biden administration are clearly banking on Erdogans reactionary Turkish nationalism to pressure Ankara to support aggressive action. After the summit, Zelensky tweeted: We share common values ​​with #Turkey, including human life and support.

Washington, Ukraine’s main military backer, is playing the central role in this conflict, and there are indications behind the scenes it is exerting intense pressure on Kiev. Significantly, Biden waited more than two months after his inauguration, until April 2, to contact Zelensky. He only called Zelensky when the Ukrainian president launched a crackdown on pro-Russian political opposition forces in Ukraine, shut down pro-Russian media, and announced plans for an invasion of Crimea.

On Sunday, speaking to NBCs Meet the Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken threatened Moscow that there would be consequences for the troop rally on the Russian-Ukrainian border. President Bidens has been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences, Blinken said.

This week Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet in person with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine. He will also visit US troops in Germany and meet German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer who threatened Russia in a recent interview. Washington is trying to use the crisis to pressure European powers for further economic sanctions, as NATO powers launch even greater military build-up, targeting Russia.

In the Washington post On Sunday, Evelyn N. Farkas, former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Russia / Ukraine / Eurasia under the Obama administration, wrote that sanctions are coming, and that they are a good start. Farkas claimed that not supporting Ukraine against Russia would embolden China as well.

Since the 2014 coup, Ukraine has received billions of dollars in US military aid. Moreover, as it fuels a suicidal conflict with Russia that threatens to escalate into all-out regional and global war, the crisis-stricken Zelensky government also seeks to turn away from the explosive social and political discontent that is building up in the country. The seven-year civil war in the East is deeply unpopular. Zelenskys’ false promises to end it and to end the fiercely anti-Russian policies of his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, were the main reasons for his election in 2019.

It is estimated that 7-9 million young Ukrainians are currently working abroad, at least for part of the year, in the EU and in Russia. Many young men leave Ukraine to escape not only poverty, but also conscription.

While the Ukrainian regime unsurprisingly reveals little on this sensitive topic, there appears to be little popular support for joining the military other than for a paycheck among members of far-right paramilitary groups like the Azov battalion and the right sector.

In 2015, just over a year after the start of the civil war in Donbass, a Ukrainian official revealed that 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers had abandoned their posts, most with guns in hand. The Ukrainian government responded by passing a law allowing commanders to shoot deserters.

Official statistics from January 2019 revealed that 9,300 Ukrainians are classified as deserters; the real numbers are probably much higher. In recent years, the Ukrainian military has stopped using conscripts for combat operations, allowing only professional soldiers on the front lines of civil wars.

For Ukrainian workers facing the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused nearly 1.9 million cases and more than 37,000 deaths, as well as industrial collapse and impoverishment following the coup d’état of 2014 and the Civil War, a suicidal war with Russia did not appeal.

Nonetheless, the danger of such a war, which poses the risk of a much larger regional and even global conflagration, is very real. The course of events exposes the disastrous military and political consequences of the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the restoration of capitalism by the Stalinist regime, three decades ago, in 1991. Stopping the race for war requires the construction of an international socialist anti-war movement in the working class, against imperialism and the capitalist system as a whole.