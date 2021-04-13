Connect with us

Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Turks Erdogan as US threatens Russia

This weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, amid growing tensions between Moscow, Kiev and Washington.

Threats coming from Kiev and especially from the Biden administration in Washington lead to a dangerous military escalation. After Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a killer last month, Ukraine’s office of presidents approved a strategy document, the Crimean Platform, promising to seize the Russian naval base in Sevastopol in Crimea. . Ankara confirmed on Friday that the United States will send two warships across the Turkish Strait into the Black Sea.

There are deep divisions in Turkish ruling circles over relations with NATO and Russia. Ten retired Turkish admirals were arrested last week as a bitter conflict erupted inside the Turkish state over whether to abolish the 1936 Montreux Convention regulating passage between the Mediterranean and the black Sea. Turkey, a NATO member state, has also developed close ties with Ukraine, signing multiple arms deals, including the sale of Turkish drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with a soldier during his visit to the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, April 8, 2021 (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

These conflicts were reflected in the Erdogans concerned, somewhat ambiguous remarks during the meeting. As Kiev and Moscow gather forces on their shared border, he said: We hope that the disturbing escalation seen recently on the ground will end as soon as possible, that the ceasefire will continue and the conflict will be resolved. through dialogue on the basis of the Minsk agreements.

While agreeing on military ties with Ukraine, Erdogan stressed that this cooperation is not directed against any other country.

At the same time, however, Erdogan supported Ukraine over Crimea, saying: We reaffirmed our principled position not to recognize the annexation of Crimea. In a joint statement, Turkey endorsed the Zelenskys Crimean platform as a new format to solve the problem of the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea.

The NATO powers and Ukraine are relaunching the conflict initiated by the 2014 coup in Ukraine, backed by Washington and Berlin, led by far-right groups in Kiev, including the Right Sector militia and the Svoboda party. Anti-Russian threats from the Ukrainian far right have led the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donbass in eastern Ukraine, along the Russian border, to secede. Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula, voted to join Russia in 2014.

Kiev’s announcement of plans to conquer Crimea and Donbass, now controlled by Russian-backed separatists, is a statement that it is planning war with Russia. It sparks a resumption of fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian army units in eastern Ukraine.

