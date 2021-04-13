Republican candidate for Ohio Senate who claims to be Trump ally once called him ‘maniac’





CLEVELAND As a Republican candidate for the Ohio Senate, businessman Bernie Moreno comes close to the mark of former President Donald Trump.

Moreno, an auto dealer and blockchain tech entrepreneur in the Cleveland area, is coming out in much the same external vein. And last month, Moreno submitted to what has been described as a “Hunger Games” -type competition for Trump’s support in a private meeting he and three rivals had with the former president in Florida. .

But five years ago, Moreno wanted nothing to do with Trump as he made his way to the Republican presidential nomination and the White House.

Moreno, according to emails obtained by NBC News, called Trump a “madman” and a “maniac” in correspondence with a Republican national fundraising consultant who was seeking donations. Moreno said he would call, at an upcoming meeting with the Pope, “for a convention miracle” in which Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, then Speaker of the House, and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida “would emerge as the saviors of the Republican. Party. “

And he suggested he would stop donating to the National Party if Trump became its leader.

“I am a strong supporter of the party! But … If Donald Trump is nominated I will consider this to be a hostile takeover and I will no longer associate with THAT, the new GOP,” wrote Moreno during an exchange in March 2016, responding to a request that he meet with then-Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus during a visit to Cleveland. Moreno said he would be incapacitated.

“I fully understand Reince’s position and he’s doing his best with a madman invading the party,” Moreno added. “In retrospect, more could / should have been done sooner, but I don’t blame anyone for it. Hindsight is still 20/20.”

Moreno prophetically shut down the email: “Worst for me,” he wrote, “I think Trump can beat Hillary!”

A month later, as Trump tightened his grip on the nomination in an area that had started with 17 nominees, the fundraising consultant followed up with Moreno and acknowledged his concerns “about the situation at the presidential level” and wondered if Moreno could contribute to another fund for Senate candidates.

“Since I see a future where Trump is the leader of what was my party, I stepped aside,” Moreno replied. “I will support individual candidates, but I cannot support a party led by this maniac.”

Moreno’s campaign, in response to questions about the emails, forwarded additional emails from the correspondence. One of them included the consultant’s compassion for Moreno about “a very strange place we find ourselves in” and saying “no one would have expected this to be where we are in March 2016”.

Moreno’s campaign also noted that the consultant is now raising funds for one of Moreno’s main GOP opponents, Jane Timken, former president of the state’s Republican Party.

“This email exchange was with Jane Timken’s current fundraiser,” Moreno campaign manager Parker Briden said. “Back then, the fundraiser was raising money for the RNC when these five year old emails were exchanged.

“Bernie gave over $ 50,000 to the RNC and associated entities as part of the 2016 Trump cycle,” added Briden. “That includes thousands of dollars after that conversation to support Republicans at the ballot box. He was obviously excited and disappointed about the moment years ago, but he has supported Donald Trump, donated to him and is excited for his program. . “

The donation to Trump was made at an event in Cleveland in October for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising company with the RNC, a campaign spokesperson Moreno said.

Moreno had raised funds for Rubio’s presidential candidacy and contributed to the White House campaign of John Kasich, then governor of Ohio, at the start of the 2016 cycle. His company also gave $ 20,000 to the host committee of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland long before Trump was known to be the candidate.

His initial skepticism of Trump did not make Moreno unique among Republicans seeking to succeed GOP Senator Rob Portman, who announced in January that he was not seeking re-election.

Former state treasurer Josh Mandel also backed Rubio, and Timken had backed Kasich. But Mandel and Timken would end up having strong ties to the Trump network. Mandel did so through the political assistants he loaned to Trump for the 2016 general election, Timken during his years as the hand-picked leader of Trump’s Republican Party.

The two spent the early days of the developing primary trying to outdo each other in determining who is more loyal to Trump.

As Briden noted, although he gave up on the GOP in his emails with the fundraiser, Moreno continued to contribute to other party leaders and organizations as Trump’s election approached. He donated $ 10,000 each to Ryan’s super PAC and the Republican National Congress Committee in the fall, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The following year, as the 2018 midterm campaigns began, Moreno was a major contributor to the successful home campaign of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, former NFL wide receiver and Ohio State Buckeyes star. . Gonzalez, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year for inciting the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, is now among the most despised figures in Trump’s political orbit. Timken had also been a staunch ally of Gonzalez who, in the weeks following the impeachment vote, spoke favorably of him before reversing his decision a month later and calling on him to step down for what she called his ” unjustified decision ”.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland in April 2019, Moreno corrected the interviewer when asked about his support for Trump.

“No, my daughter is working on Trump 2020,” Moreno said. “And she’s free to do that. We have a heated debate at home about the policy, and my daughter is working on the Trump campaign. That doesn’t mean I support the Trump campaign.”

A spokesperson said on Monday that Moreno did not want to overshadow his daughter’s professional work.

Today, Moreno shamelessly leans on Trump. He peppered his official campaign launch last week with other gestures to Trump and his supporters. It was endorsed by Trump loyalist Richard Grenell, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and its steering committee includes Trump allies with ties to Ohio, including Rev. Darrell Scott and the former White House assistant Ja’Ron Smith. Once a GOP donor who wanted his party to overturn Trump, he is now a vocal advocate.

“Big tech companies have colluded to wipe President Donald J. Trump off the Internet because they hate what he stands for,” Moreno writes on his website. “If they can shut him up, what will they do to the rest of us if we get out of line?”

