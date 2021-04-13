What is a net zero emissions promise and is India benefiting from it?

New Delhi: United States (United States) to Support India’s Attempt to Achieve Ambitious Renewable Energy targets facilitating affordable access to green technologies and finance, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on April 7.

The Kerry-Modi meeting took place a fortnight before a Virtual Global Leaders Mountain peak on climate as 40 countries are expected to make bold climate commitments and set targets for decades to come. There is increasing pressure for countries, including India, to move closer to the targets of net zero – that is, to announce the year from which they will have close net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions zero. This can happen if countries significantly reduce their emissions and also eliminate residual emissions through afforestation and the deployment of carbon capture technologies . (This is to capture carbon dioxide emissions from industries and power plants for underground storage and reuse.)

the third transmitter greenhouse gases in the world After the United States and China, India plays a vital role in any global action on climate change. It is also one of the countries the most vulnerable climate risks and could benefit from more daring actions.

China and the United States have indicated their climate action plans. In September of last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping ad during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly that the country aims to reach a peak of its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The White House , in her invitation to world leaders for the April summit, said she would announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as part of the Paris agreement. In addition, last month three Democratic lawmakers also introduced a new climate bill in the United States House of Representatives aiming to have 80% clean electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Can India announce an economy wide net zero target? The answer to this question will need to take into account factors related to energy transitions, the protection and rehabilitation of livelihoods in the different fossil fuel sectors, and to strike a balance between the transition to clean energy and growth. , climate researchers said. India Spending. Aiming for a rapid transition to net zero could lead to economic shocks that will impact coal and related sectors.

Why net zero

Achieving a net zero target or close to the net zero target is necessary to stop global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in its book founder. report in October 2018. But to achieve this, the world only has time until 2050. So far, 77 countries , 10 regions and 100 cities announced net zero targets by passing laws or publishing action plans.

In 2017, Sweden passed a law to become a net zero carbon emitter by 2045. The law came into effect in 2018. Likewise, the UK passed a law in 2019 to reduce its GHG emissions to net zero by 2050.

There are multiple benefits to adopting a net zero or even a bolder climate action target, said Ulka Kelkar, director of India’s climate program at the World Resources Institute (WRI), a global research organization. “For starters, India will contribute more to the global effort to tackle climate change and reap co-benefits such as reduced air pollution and water security if it makes a clear announcement on the question, ”she said. “With many countries making bolder commitments, it is likely to spur technological innovation. This has the potential to create new jobs in India.”

“ Growth must be done on energy efficient paths ”

A recent Analysis by the Energy, Environment and Water Council ( CEEW ), a Delhi-based think tank, stressed the need to factor the peak year into any decision on net zero targets. The peak year is when a country’s GHG emissions peaked and began to decline.

The analysis, released in March 2021, also pointed out that short-term goals cannot be an alternative to long-term goals. He also said strong political signals and bold targets are needed to help all sectors plan and prepare for low-carbon growth. For example, India should identify manufacturing sectors that can use electricity as fuel instead of fossil fuels.

CEEW estimated that if India chooses 2030 as the peak year and 2050 as the net zero year, and if carbon capture technologies remain commercially unsustainable, 83% of India’s energy should come from energies. renewable (excluding hydropower). In addition, the share of fossil fuels in the primary energy mix should be reduced to 5% by 2030 against 73% (2015), according to the CEEW analysis.

“Many developed countries have already peaked in emissions and for them the conversation around net zero is more about how to get there,” said Vaibhav Chaturvedi, CEEW member and author of the analysis, ” However, India is yet to peak, both economically and in terms of emissions. “

Chaturvedi also stressed the importance of considering India’s GDP growth relative to its energy and emissions intensity while deciding on a peak year. “When there is strong GDP growth, it can contain reductions in energy intensity and emissions,” he said. “China, unlike India, experienced a sustained period of GDP growth before announcing 2030 as a peak year and 2060 as a net zero year. Their growth rates are already declining. If we are to peak over over the next 10 to 15 years, our growth needs to be on a low-carbon, energy-efficient path. That way, we can reach peak emissions sooner. “

Impact on coal dependent regions

The choice of a peak year, Chaturvedi said, would also depend on considerations such as climate risks, the gap between the peak year and the net zero year, the possibility of stranded assets in the industry. energy and economic tradeoffs.

For example, if India chooses a faster transition to low-carbon growth, it would affect the incomes of coal-dependent states such as Jharkhand and Odisha. This could make half a million people in the coal sector jobless and lead to higher rail fares for passengers, according to CEEW analysis. Coal freight is the main source of income for Indian railways and the reduction in coal consumption may force the railways to recoup their lost income from passengers.

India’s approach to net zero should be holistic, not resting on laurels and focusing on areas where transitions are possible, said Navroz Dubash, professor at the Center for Policy Research and coordinating lead author for Intergovernmental. Sign on climate change (sixth assessment).

For a country like India where emissions are increasing , net zero is not a good guide to what needs to be done in the short term. “The thing we lose if we don’t make a bold commitment is frankly [just] diplomatic brownie points. The main demand of the Biden administration is to do something serious and bold. Our role must be to define what we see as bold, “Dubash said. India should signal its seriousness about the low carbon transition by focusing on key sectors that are moving rapidly by promoting both development and mitigation in these areas, he added.

“Electricity is definitely one of those sectors. We should go beyond the renewable energy targets. We could basically say that we are going to accelerate the decarbonization of electricity, which means we have to be more. About coal, its future role in our energy mix and how we will manage social transitions We need to start a conversation about just transitions in coal dependent regions, ”Dubash said.

Renewable goal

India Biennial Update Report (BUR) -III subject to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( UNFCCC ) said he was on track to achieve his Nationally determined contributions target of 33% to 35% reduction in the intensity of GDP emissions. The reduction is largely due to the increasing share of renewable energies (RE) in India’s energy mix, according to the report.

The share of power generation from non-fossil fuels in India’s total installed capacity was 38.18% in November 2020, the report mentionned. As of February 28, the cumulative installed capacity of renewable energy (excluding large hydropower projects) was 92.97 gigawatts (GW), said Minister of State (Independent Charge) for New and Renewable Energy and electricity, RK Singh, in a Lok Sabha declaration March 25. Total installed energy capacity as of March 14, 2021 was 379.13 GW, according to the Department of Energy The data . This means that the renewable energy sector contributed just over 24% of the country’s installed power generation capacity.

India’s achievements since the Paris Agreement have gone beyond the promises made under its NDCs, said Ulka Kelkar of WRI. “The target of 450 GW RE was not a commitment made internationally. It contributes to our goal of reducing our energy intensity to GDP. I would say developments in climate action have been better than what was before. originally planned and a number of things happened that were not part of the promised action plan but helped to accelerate our actions, ”Kelkar said.

The important question now is whether we can do more given the limited availability of land, she said. “We are examining our lands to grow food, graze animals, protect and preserve forests, not only from a carbon sink perspective, but also to support livelihoods and biodiversity. We also need land for solar and wind power. Obviously, this is difficult and some choices have to be made. The land places a strict limit on our choices. In this context, government processes and consultations become more important, ”she said.

“The Paris agreement still had two parts – short-term goals (NDCs) and long-term decarbonization goals, to achieve the end goal. Science tells you you have time until 2050. We should use the other 30. years for a long-term plan so that our goals can be achieved without transition from one day to the next, ”she added.

