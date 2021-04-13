Jokowi says government is preparing roadmap to make Indonesia 4.0





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the government is preparing a roadmap for the implementation of Making Indonesia 4.0, while calling on Germany to partner with Indonesia to bring about a digital transformation in the country. “I would like to invite Germany to establish a partnership to achieve digital transformation in Indonesia. Indonesia is preparing a roadmap for the implementation of Making Indonesia 4.0,” the president said in his opening speech at the Hannover Messe 2021 exhibition, broadcast online by the State. Palace on Monday. He was surrounded by Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi. “There are three main things. First, in the industrial 4.0 era, strengthening human resources is a necessity,” said the president. Indonesia also has a demographic bonus, he said. “In 2030, the number of productive ages (citizens) in Indonesia will double. The challenge is to prepare human resources capable of facing future challenges, the challenges of big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet objects, ”he observed. He said he believed that Germany could support the strengthening of Indonesian human resources through the development of vocational education and strengthening of universities based on research and technology. “Second, to create an investment climate conducive to Industry 4.0. Improving the investment climate requires structural reforms, the adoption of the law on job creation is one of them,” he said. -he adds. The job creation law will make it easier to obtain business permits, provide legal certainty and provide incentives, he said. “The Job Creation Law also provides incentives for the digital economy. The law on job creation will support the development of Industry 4.0, ”the President noted. The third is investing in green development, he said. “This pandemic is a boost to encourage green development. According to the World Economy Forum (WEF), the potential for a green economy or green development is enormous – the business opportunities amount to $ 10.1 trillion and (it there are) opportunities for 395 million new jobs by 2030, ”he noted. According to President Joko Widodo, Indonesia has made several breakthroughs in green industry development, including obtaining biodiesel from palm oil and installing rooftop solar power plants for households. “This project will not only create tens of thousands of new jobs, but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. As the world’s largest producer of nickel, Indonesia is also developing nickel ore for processing into lithium batteries, the main component of cell phone and electric car batteries, he added. “The partnership between Indonesia and Germany for future green development is one of the priorities. I appreciate the German initiative on green infrastructure worth 2.5 billion euros. This program should supporting the development of green infrastructure in Indonesia, ”he said. He said he hoped Germany would emerge from the crisis, recover and get stronger. “I am sure that Indonesia and Germany can join together to emerge from this pandemic as winners”, said the President Jokowi noticed. Lily: Jokowi urges private companies to pay Eid benefits AMONG







