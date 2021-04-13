Politics
Europe’s Vax disaster shows UK’s Trump and BoJo tackled biggest COVID challenge
In the race to save lives from the novel coronavirus, the United States and Britain are winning. 47% of UK residents and 36% of US residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with the European Union, where only 15% of the population has received at least one vaccine.
America and Britain are ahead thanks to the brazen nationalism of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former President Donald Trump, the very quality that has drawn the ire of the transatlantic elite. The political significance is particularly ironic in the American case: While our blue check Twitterati were busy using Europe as a supposed example to disparage Trump, the 45th president was pushing things forward.
The United States currently vaccinates up to 4 million people per day, and President Joe Biden has announced that vaccines are abundant enough that all adults are eligible by May 1. It is a remarkable achievement.
Biden gets some credit for distributing the vaccines, but Trump is responsible for producing vaccines in record time and ensuring America got the first dibs on the supply. The current president claims he inherited a mess. In fact, he inherited a miracle Trumps Operation Warp Speed.
In the spring of 2020, Trump put America in the lead for any vaccines that would ultimately be produced. He had the foresight to contract with not one or two, but six different vaccine companies for a total of 800 million doses. Not all six companies’ vaccines would be approved and used, but he opted for all six because failure was not an option.
Operation Warp Speedpaid was undertaken to manufacture the vaccines before clinical trials proved they were safe and worked. Businesses couldn’t take this risk on their own. It was a bold strategy and it worked.
Trump insisted he would have vaccines ready by the end of 2020, a goal opponents like government virus guru Anthony Fauci have declared impossible. Thousands of inches of columns and plenty of other tweets mocked Trump’s optimism. Before vaccines against the novel coronavirus, the fastest development of mumps vaccines in the 1960s took four years.
Johnson, like Trump, has shown the courage to partner with pharmaceutical companies early and lock down future UK vaccine supplies. Meanwhile, the European Union was hesitant about what to buy and at what price. By the time Brussels bureaucrats contracted with vaccine developers, 105 days after Johnson signed his deals, it was a matter of thin selections. This is largely why European nations are now running out of supplies.
Looking back, French President Emannuel Macron admits we didn’t shoot for the stars. It should be a lesson. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack madness. . . say: it’s possible, let’s do it.
Today EU countries are so desperate for supplies that Hungary bought 5 million doses from Chinese state-owned Sinopharm for $ 36 a dose, possibly the highest price in the world. Incredible, since China has refused to release clinical data proving the vaccine works. Now there are signs that it is much less effective than the Chinese suggest.
Britain has a lot of supply, and Johnson sees this as justification for Brexit and proof of the innovative genius and market power of the private sector. Spoken like her boyfriend once in a while, Trump.
Yet the two men’s enemies have tried to rewrite history, with Biden going so far as to claim that when I took office the previous administration contracted for a vaccine insufficient to cover adults in America. We have rectified that.
Sorry, even the left-wing Kaiser Health News thinks this is wrong. Without the contracts giving the United States the first dibs on supply, America would have been left in the air like the Europeans. Worse yet, the vaccines might never have been produced. Trump’s intervention made warp vaccine development less risky for companies that did.
This is crucial, because this is not the last pandemic. Operation Warp Speed Trumps is a model to follow next time around.
In 2019, before COVID hit, the Trumps Council of Economic Advisors warned that an influenza pandemic could cost 500,000 U.S. lives, but emerging technologies could help develop a vaccine against an invasive disease in months, instead. years provided the government can reduce financial risks.
This advice was prescient, and Trump followed it. The rest is history.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York.
