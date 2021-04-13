Granting of bail after 39 months to the oldest NAB inmate





ISLAMABAD: After 39 months in prison, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) longest-serving detainee, bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, is released on bail granted by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The list of cases for which he was under investigation is long. NAB investigated Cheema in the Ashiana Housing Project, Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Company (Pvt) Limited or QATPL (Bhikki Power Plant), Punjab Thermal Power (Pvt) Company or PTPL (Trimmu, Jhang power plant) , Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Housing Scheme, Paragon City Housing Scheme, Lahore Metro Bus System (MBS), Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) and other LDA programs.

Cheema had to remain behind bars for a long period of time as the NAB continued to open and close one after the other investigations and inquiries against him. He was arrested in February 2018, while the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was still in place. The RRUDP feasibility study, which is now touted as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flagship project, had also been prepared by Cheema as director general of the LDA.

Cheema has been awaiting a decision on his bail application since March 2019. He was initially taken into custody by the NAB in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case. With the exception of him, all of the defendants in this case, including Shahbaz Sharif, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Bilal Kidwai, Imtiaz Haider and others, have already been released on bail by the superior courts.

During his custody, NAB opened an investigation against Cheema into the charge of assets beyond means and the housing program of the city of LDA. However, after 16 months, the NAB closed the LDA City case and, as a result, the liability court granted him bail.

According to details provided by knowledgeable people in discussions with The News, the story of the number of cases against Cheema probed by the NAB and subsequently closed presents an instructive picture.

The NAB executive council recently approved the closure of an investigation against QATPL, which had set up the famous 1181 MW Bhikki power plant, one of the largest power projects in Punjab history in terms of cost. A few weeks ago, the NAB also shut down the investigation against the PTPL, which is undertaking a 1,181 MW Punjab power plant in Jhang – another project of the same scale and scale. The cost of the two projects combined is approximately $ 2 billion.

During his 17 years of service as District Management Group (DMG) officer, Cheema worked as Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, twice as Head of LDA, Education Secretary of Punjab and CEO of QATPL. In recognition of his outstanding and meritorious service in the construction of the Lahore Metro, Cheema was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan.

A senior Punjab-based official said the Bhikki factory has been operating successfully for almost two years now and as a result the provincial government, as the owner, made a profit of $ 6.4 billion. Rupees until December 2019. He said that Cheema was also a part of the team that successfully negotiated the Orange Line metro train project to Lahore, saving Rs 55 billion after the tender . When the civil works were transferred to the LDA, an additional Rs 6-7 billion was saved through a tender.

Cheema made his mark very early in his career, when in 2005 he was chosen by Chief Minister Pervez Elahi to manage his flagship project Parah Likha Punjab, supported by the World Bank. He was appointed coordinator of the initiative. The government of the day was always very proud of its success, and donor agencies also presented it as interesting to emulate.

In bureaucratic circles, Cheema is nicknamed The Metro Man. Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister had chosen him to oversee and monitor the MBS project. Cheema was appointed head of the LDA in March 2012 to complete the project in a record 11 months. It was concluded without relaxing even a single rule or regulation. A sum of 29.8 billion rupees was used in a short time. During the completion of the MBS, many technical feats were first accomplished in Pakistan. Asia’s second longest BRT flyover, measuring 8.2 km, was completed in a record 230 days. Recognizing its performance in the Bhikki power project, the government of Punjab had entrusted Cheema with another 1,200 MW project in Trimmu (Jhang). Arif Saeed, son of the late Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed of the Servis Industries Group, who volunteered as president of QATPC, says QATPC is an outstanding example of the public sector achieving unprecedented results at a rate that private sector companies would do well to emulate. He claims that if a man is to be credited for it other than Shahbaz Sharif, it is Cheema. While there have been several people responsible for the leadership and vision, Cheemas’ relentless efforts have been instrumental in setting new benchmarks in the power industry. The task for the management team was to design an evaluation mechanism for tenders, attract world-class companies to create real competition and organize the largest syndication of project finance. Pakistani banks have never carried out without sovereign guarantees, explains Arif Saeed, known for his frank and direct speech in business circles. In just two and a half years, Cheema and the team he has assembled have managed to save the public treasury and the consumer Rs40 billion just for the procurement of the project. Add to that Rs 6 billion in annual fuel savings and huge dividends for electric power consumers, he added. Supporters and friends of the Cheemas claimed that the estimated total cost of all projects undertaken by him was around Rs280 billion, excluding the town of LDA which is itself a multibillion dollar project. They estimate that the savings and financial contributions he has made, amounting to hundreds of billions of rupees, may in fact exceed NAB’s total claims for direct and indirect collection over its 22 years. of existence.

In its order, the LHC wrote that this is an appropriate case where bail should be granted due to undue delay, as the Supreme Court has explained in detail in various judgments.

