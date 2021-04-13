Always have the greatest respect for the higher magistracy: Imran – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he had always had the deepest respect and admiration for the upper magistracy since accepting their decisions with an open heart was the only way to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions .

The Prime Minister made the remarks during his meeting with the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawaid Khan.

The AGP briefed the Prime Minister on the importance of a number of pending cases, including the April 14 proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council (CSJ) to consider whether the council should drop or prosecute against the Judge Qazi Faez Isa in the context of the 164 pages. findings of Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed, Commissioner for Internal and International Taxes, imposing a tax liability on Sarina Isa, wife of Judge Isa, for three offshore properties in the UK.

The Prime Minister praised the role played by the judiciary in guaranteeing the basic rights of citizens and said he was grateful to the judiciary for the advice provided by the decisions which helped the government to straighten the path to development , the AGP said citing the prime minister. .

It is everyone’s responsibility to show respect for the judiciary, whether the ruling is for or against, the prime minister noted.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on March 25 was also discussed at the meeting in which the court ordered the restoration of local government institutions in Punjab after declaring their dissolution unconstitutional.

Led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, a three-judge Supreme Court issued instructions on a petition presented by Asad Ali Khan through his lawyer Mohammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada challenging the dissolution of local governments arguing that the elected members of the GL were entitled to end their mandate on December 31, 2021.

Since the 2017 census has already been approved by the Council of Common Interest (ICC) on Monday, it is expected that the constituency demarcation exercise in Punjab must begin as soon as possible.

But a source told Dawn that the Punjab government may prefer to institute a Supreme Court review petition against the March 25 order.

A number of income and price issues that were pending before the Supreme Court were also discussed as the applications for review before the bench of 10 judges against the June 19, 2020 judgment in the case of Judge Isa.

Additionally, cases related to petitions filed by PPP mainstay Farhatullah Babar, right-wing activists Afrasiab Khattak, Bushra Gohar and Rubina Saigol challenging Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) action in favor of the 2019 pro-human rights ordinance. civil powers and federal governments appeal against Peshawar October 17, 2018. The declaration of the order by the High Court (PHC) as ultra vires was also discussed. In addition, the federal governments appealed against the declaration of the order by the Peshawar High Court as ultra vires in addition to declaring illegal the continuation of the KP laws in the old Fata and Pata Act 2018 were discussed.

On April 4, Judge Isa, while hearing a case, ordered the clerk of the Supreme Court to seek instructions from the chief justice and club cases relating to former Fata and Pata so that the decision could be made together. . On January 13, 2020, the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to declare unconstitutional the decision to grant the death penalty to former President Pervez Musharraf by a special court was also discussed.

