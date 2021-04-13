PM Modi addresses his greetings to Baisakhi; praise the peasants who work hard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi- which is New Year’s Day for the Sikh community. Taking this on Twitter, Modi said, May the auspicious Baisakhi Festival bring happiness and prosperity to everyone’s life.

Expressing his gratitude to the country’s farmers, Modi said the festival has a special connection to nature and our hard-working farmers. May our fields prosper and this inspires us to take care of our planet, the prime minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Bisakhi is the spring harvest. In addition to marking the start of the new year, the festival also commemorates the formation of the panther Khalsa under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. It is widely celebrated in Punjab and other parts of northern India.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), low-key celebrations will mark Baisakhi in accordance with all government-mandated protocols. In Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab, only 50% occupancy will be allowed in the gurdwaras and devotees without masks will not be allowed to enter. Langar will be served in all gurdwaras in Chandigarh.

During this time in Delhi there will be no special events at the gurdwaras. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, CEO of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara, said on Monday that all worshipers will have to ensure social distancing and that no entry will be allowed without a mask.

A total of 815 Sikhs from India reached Lahore in Pakistan on Monday to celebrate Baisakhi, the PTI news agency reported. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman Amir Hashmi said on Monday that these worshipers had arrived in Lahore via the Wagah border to attend rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal. The main function will take place in Panja Sahib on April 14. They will be taken to all significant and historic Gurdwaras in Pakistan during their 10-day stay and will return to India on April 22, Hashmir told PTI.

