Nikki Haley will not run for president if Donald Trump does





The former governor of South Carolina has said she will not oppose Donald Trump if he seeks another term.

ORANGEBURG, SC Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has said she will not run against former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for the White House again.

Haley was asked about her take on politics, including her potential future plans, after a press conference Tuesday at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

When asked if she would support him, she answered without hesitation, “yes”.

“I would not be running if President Trump did show up,” she said. “And I would talk to him about it. It’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is to be made.”

Haley’s name frequently appears on lists of potential GOP presidential candidates in 2024. Some have also speculated that if Trump sought to reclaim the White House, she would have been one of his top choices for the job. of vice-president.

Trump and Haley have a political history stretching back several years. In November 2016, Trump chose Haley, who was halfway through her second term in South Carolina, to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

The question about Trump came in the wake of the ex-president’s meeting this weekend with GOP megadonors and Republican politicians at his Mar-a-Logo near Palm Beach, Fla. While no TV camera was present, reports were released of his comments, including that he again fueled baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. He also slammed Republicans who criticized him in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot, including U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and said former Vice President Mike Pence would have had to do more to fight the election results.

“I think President Trump has always been wise,” Haley said of the comments reported. “Just because he stepped down as president doesn’t mean it’s not going to end. But I think he also spoke about his successes in administration.”

Haley said she last spoke to Trump after the November election, but before the Capitol riot. In February, she made headlines when she criticized Trump’s conduct around the riot in an interview with Politico, saying she was “disgusted” by the way he treated Pence. Yet in that same discussion, she praised Trump’s accomplishments, which she did again on Tuesday.

“The idea he may have said, let’s focus, remember the things we fought for, keep doing it because it’s a winning record to move forward,” she added to about his thoughts on the speech.

Haley said she appreciated that Trump “let me do my job” during her tenure as ambassador.

She also called President Biden’s reversals of some of Trump’s policies “harmful” and questioned whether Trump’s successor would put pressure on China over human rights, intellectual property and even could boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in that country.

