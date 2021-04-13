Trudeau bows to Xi Jinping in HFX scandal

(MENAFN – Asia Times) The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, widely regarded as an essential part of Chinese politics, has fallen into a scandal involving the Taiwanese president.

Already deeply hated in Western Canada, where he betrayed the oil provinces, wasted chances of quickly gaining ground on Covid vaccinations and left the ‘Two Michaels’ to rot in Chinese prisons, the young prime minister has yet to once damaged the reputation of the country abroad. .

According to the Taiwan News, Trudeau, the same politician who inexplicably invited the PLA to participate in winter exercises with the Canadian Armed Forces, would threaten to withdraw government funding from the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX), if he does. materialized by its plans. to present an award to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

HFX had planned to present its prestigious John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership to Tsai.

McCain was a proud naval aviator who rose from the depths of despair as a prisoner of war in Vietnam to the height of power as a Congressman and Republican Senator from Arizona and a two-time presidential candidate, a Taiwan News reported.

The widow of the late senator and board member of the forum, Cindy McCain, is said to have supported the plan to award Tsai the prize.

It would have marked the third time the award has been presented, following the people of Lesbos in Greece, in 2018, and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, in 2019.

The prize was intended to go to Tsai for “resisting relentless pressure from China.”

However, according to the news site, when the Trudeau administration learned of the expected price, it feared “ pushing the Chinese bear ” and threatened to end funding for the forum, Taiwan News reported.

Trudeau’s political experience became his Achilles heel.

A self-styled defender of women’s rights, he relentlessly harassed a female minister in a criminal case in order to gain political favor in Quebec.

Known as the SNC-Lavalin case, the Ethics Commissioner of the Parliament of Canada, Mario Dion, concluded that Trudeau had unduly influenced then Minister of Justice and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, to intervene in an ongoing criminal case against the Quebec construction company SNC-Lavalin.

Like any great power, China can sense weakness. He considers Canada to be child’s play since Canada never backs down.

He probably sensed Canada’s vulnerability the moment Trudeau made his absurd statement a few years ago that he admired China’s “grassroots dictatorship”.

To date, the Prime Minister has not rescinded this bizarre statement or explained his naivety in saying it.

The plight of the Two Michaels (Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor), who now face the indulgent mercies of China’s rigged and state-controlled justice system, is one of many recent examples of Beijing ignoring international conventions.

The trap was set as the RCMP detained Huawei heiress Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver for possible extradition to the United States to face fraud charges.

It is also interesting that many Canadians now feel that Meng would not be given a fair trial in the United States and are in favor of his outright release.

Ironically, while Trudeau supported the rule of law in the Meng case, he has also blatantly flouted it in past cases, such as the SNC-Lavalin scandal or the We Charity scandal.

In the latter case, his government gave more than $ 90 million to a youth charity, which donated large funds to Trudeau and his family for speaker fees.

The only way Trudeau could survive a sudden pandemic election was to prorogue Parliament, an effective move to undo the looming scandals that threaten the government of the day.

Meanwhile, HFX officials, now facing angry retaliation from Camp Trudeau, are reportedly in conflict over how to respond and are delaying its final decision on the matter.

In a statement, HFX Vice President Robin Shepherd said: “ HFX has yet to announce the recipient of the 2020 John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership. ”

He said an announcement would be made at the “opportune time”.

Shepherd praised Tsai as a “ highly respected international leader, Taiwan’s first female president, and a staunch global advocate for democracy. She would definitely be the perfect fit for this price.

In response to the report, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said the ministry has always maintained close contact with the HFX and believes that if it intends to present the award to Tsai, ` `It would be an affirmation and an honor for President Tsai and the people. of Taiwan fighting the pandemic and for democracy ”.

However, she stressed that on the basis of democracy and out of respect for the forum, the ministry will respect its decision to award the prize, regardless of the outcome.

Trying to stay above controversy and hit the high road, Ou said Taiwan and Canada enjoy friendly relations because the two nations “share the values ​​of democracy, the rule of law and human rights. the man”.

She then took the opportunity to say that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to thank the Canadian government for its long-term and firm support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Oddly, Chinese President Xi Jinping refused to see Trudeau, during his last visit to China, treat the clumsy prime minister like a light weight.

