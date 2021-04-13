PM to discuss Trans-Afghan railway project with Uzbek President tomorrow – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss the Trans Afghan Railway project with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, official sources told Dawn.

The proposed 573 km long railway line will be laid from Peshawar to Kabul and from Kabul to Uzbekistan via Mazar-i-Sharif.

The meeting agenda includes topical issues on bilateral practical partnership and regional interaction.

In addition to the Trans-Afghan Railway, the meeting will focus on increasing the volume of bilateral trade, expanding cooperation between major enterprises and enterprises of the two countries, resuming air traffic, developing inter-regional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Pakistan will also exchange views on cooperation within the framework of international organizations and discuss the calendar of upcoming events.

At the end of the summit, a number of common documents in the political, commercial and economic fields, transport, communication and education will be signed.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have already shown their determination to conclude a preferential trade agreement and to cooperate in the sectors of maritime transport, textiles, engineering and information technology.

The governments of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed in February a strategic roadmap for the construction of a new 573 km long trans-Afghan railway that will link Central Asia to the ports of the Arabian Sea.

As part of the agreement, the three parties will conduct a joint study of the route and its terrain, as well as a preliminary feasibility study for the project.

The line will connect Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, via Kabul to Peshawar, Pakistan, and will be connected to the existing Termez, Uzbekistan cross-border line Mazar-i-Sharif, which opened in January 2012, offering a direct railway. link between Pakistan and the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

It is estimated that 27 stations, 912 man-made structures and seven tunnels will be established to facilitate the movement of goods.

The rail link will be crucial for the economic development of the three countries, the Central Asian republics, and will help strengthen regional ties, an official said.

When contacted, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chahudhri confirmed that a virtual meeting was scheduled between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President on April 14.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

