Britain says it has offered COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over 50





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday it had offered all over 50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, meeting target of offering injections to everyone in its nine groups the highest priority by April 15. Britain has seen one of the fastest vaccine deployments in the world, behind only Israel in the proportion of its population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The government said it offered at least one injection to priority cohorts 1 through 9, which include all adults over 50, clinically vulnerable workers, and health and social service workers, by the deadline. Thursday. We have now taken another extremely important step in our immunization program by offering injections to all members of the nine most-at-risk groups, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. We will now move forward with completing the second essential doses and moving towards our goal of providing all adults with a vaccine by the end of July. The success of the vaccination program supported Johnsons’ roadmap to come out of the lockout, which on Monday saw the reopening of all outdoor stores and hospitality establishments in England. But Britain has slowed the pace of first doses, to ensure people in high priority groups receive a second dose despite lower vaccine supplies in April than in March. Johnsons office said the government remained on track to offer a vaccine to all adults by July 31. People in late quarantine are expected to be the next to be invited for photos, although a final decision has not been made, his office said. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has previously said it intends to continue an age-based approach to deployment, rather than prioritizing people based on profession or other factors. risk. Last week, the JCVI also said it was recommending alternatives to the AstraZenecas vaccine for those under 30, given a very rare possible side effect of blood clots and low risk age groups of COVID-19. Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken

