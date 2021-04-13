Doctors write Prime Minister Modi complaining about VIP culture, say politicians are calling them home for treatment

The Physicians Association Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the VIP culture in government hospitals as doctors are called to politicians’ homes for tests and treatments.

The letter also stated that there were no facilities for doctors working on the frontlines when they tested positive, while priority is given to politicians and their party workers who have indeed organized rallies. and increased the spread of the virus, Time of India reported.

The report says central government hospitals have VIP counters for testing, allowing all party workers of politicians and ministers to get tested, but doctors do not have separate counters for testing.

The letter pointed out that a majority of politicians called doctors to their homes when there was no legal order from the medical director to do so.

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday, with the chief minister describing the situation as very serious and calling on people not to go outside except in case of emergency. In a tweet after the review meeting, Kejriwal called on people to follow COVID-19 protocols and avoid rushing to hospitals.

Several steps are being taken to increase the number of beds in private and government hospitals in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the nation’s capital. Some public and private hospitals will once again be converted to fully COVID facilities, government officials have said.

