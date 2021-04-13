PM reinstates Drap official after one year – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reinstated an official from the Department of National Health Services (NHS) who was sacked more than a year ago.

Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority (Drap) Deputy Director (BS-18) Dr Obaid Ali has appeared in the media on several occasions and alleged corruption in the ministry.

He had also approached the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) against the appointment of a former CEO of Drap.

According to a notification issued by the NHS ministry, with the approval of the Prime Minister being the appeal authority, the major dismissal sanction imposed on Dr Ali, former deputy director of Drap, notification from the ministry dated January 10, 2020 , is set aside and reinstated with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks loudly about whistleblowers and on several occasions he has urged officials to expose rule violations and corruption, giving assurances to officials that they will be protected.

The officer claimed he was dismissed against the rules and without being questioned about the allegations he made. But the NHS Department ruled that the legal process had been followed before the officer’s dismissal.

According to the termination letter, Dr Ali was granted 20 days of ex-Pakistan leave as of September 26, 2018. During the leave he was assigned to the Pharmacy Services Division of Drap but he did not work. is not presented in the division before the date of his dismissal. . A letter of explanation was sent but Mr. Ali did not respond.

However, the officer said he was suspended by the ministry and not allowed to join an office.

He also said the ministry submitted a letter of suspension to the IHC and did not allow him to take up his post.

After analyzing the case, the Prime Minister’s Office decided that Dr Ali should be reinstated.

PYPA writes to the IMF

The Pakistani Association of Young Pharmacists (PYPA) wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggesting that they urge the government to complete all criminal investigations against allegations of embezzlement, corruption and maladministration in Sheet.

The letter, written by APP Secretary General Dr Furqan Ibrahim to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says Pakistan’s Senate in 2016 declared Drap one of the most corrupt departments in the country. .

He also said that the purchase price of the Covid-19 vaccines should be mentioned so that a specific tax can be levied on the income of private companies.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

