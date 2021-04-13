Join the wolves: Erdogan’s pact with ultra-nationalists

Turkish mafia boss Alaattin akc has spent decades terrorizing rivals and those with political views different from his. As one of the leading figures in a far-right group called the Gray Wolves, which has focused its anger in the past on leftists, Kurds and Alawites, akc is believed to be responsible for at least 41 murders policies. In 2004, a court sentenced him to 19 years in prison, in part for having his ex-wife murdered in front of their son.
Many people breathed a sigh of relief when he was locked up. One of the most dangerous enemies of Turkish democracy has been sidelined from public life for a long time.
Now, however, akc is back. Last April, he was released from Sincan high security prison as part of an amnesty linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, he has increasingly become a voice in Turkish politics.
Change of power
Shortly after his release, akc visited his ally Devlet Baheli, leader of the far-right MHP party and coalition partner of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. In November, he threatened opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu with death. “Watch your step,” he wrote on Twitter. And when thousands of students took to the streets of Istanbul earlier this year to protest the appointment of a confidant Erdoan as rector of the famous Bosphorus University, he called the protesters terrorists.
Akc’s newly expanded public profile is an expression of a fundamental power shift in Turkey. For many years, Erdoan pursued a religious program. But following the 2016 coup attempt involving followers of Islamist cleric Fethullah Glen, he turned to ultra-nationalists. Since the 2018 presidential and legislative elections, he has governed in a coalition with Baheli’s secular and far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).
DER SPIEGEL 15/2021
The article you are reading was originally published in German in issue 15/2021 (April 9, 2021) of DER SPIEGEL.
SPIEGEL International
The party is the political arm of the gray wolves. He may only attract around 7% support in political inquiries, but his importance has grown dramatically in recent months, as has the influence of gray wolf veterans like akc. Whether it is a conflict over natural gas with Greece, the fight against terrorism or Ankara’s approach to minorities, government policy is increasingly influenced by the MHP.
You could see just how influential right-wing extremists had become in mid-March, when the attorney general, at Baheli’s insistence, submitted a request to the country’s highest court to ban the second largest opposition party of Turkey, the left. Pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP).
Erdoan has been consistent in his efforts to avoid party bans. His own party, the Muslim-Conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP), was nearly banned in 2008. Ultimately, however, it succumbed to pressure from Baheli, according to observers in Ankara. “Baheli has taken Turkey’s most powerful man hostage,” says Turkish journalist Can Dndar. “Erdoan carries the drum, but Baheli beats the beat.”
Many Europeans regard the Turkish president as a sort of modern day sultan, who can do whatever he wants in Turkey. In fact, however, Erdoan was never strong enough to rule the country on his own.
At the start of his tenure, Erdoan cooperated with the liberals, taking steps to prepare his country for EU membership and opening Turkey up to foreign investors. He later formed a coalition with the Islamist Glen movement, which shares Erdoan’s contempt for the secular elite. Together, Erdoan and Glen have locked up hundreds of opposition activists, condemning them as terrorists in a series of show trials. When the Glen movement grew too powerful, it tried to strike a balance with the Kurds, with whom it introduced a historic peace process. After the success of the HDP in the 2015 legislative elections, it also turned its back on them. The only partners he had left were the ultra-nationalists.
Secret rule
Presidential confidants report that Erdoan and Baheli actually cannot stand each other. Erdoan’s roots lie in the Islamist Milli-Gr movement, oppressed in the 1980s and 1990s by right-wing extremists and Kemalists in the state apparatus. He himself is hardly a passionate nationalist, with the Muslim community, the umma, always more important to him than the nation. When he came to power in 2003, he pledged to break with far-right networks in the army, police and justice, the so-called “deep state”.
Today, however, the “deep state” is more powerful than ever. Because Erdoan does not have enough loyalists, he replaced supporters of the Glen movement in justice, police and military with Gray Wolves loyalists following the 2016 coup attempt, MP says Mustafa Yenerolu, a former AKP leadership member who has since changed allegiance to the Liberal-Conservative Party for Democracy and Progress (DEVA). “Erdoan made precisely those powers which have fought against us for years the secret rulers of the country,” he said.
Right-wing extremists no longer hesitate to take advantage of their hold on power. Those who dare to criticize the MHP are threatened or, like opposition politician Seluk zda, even attacked.
The deputy leader of the Future Mulism-Conservative Party of former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutolu, zda had the temerity to point out the inconsistencies in Baheli’s political platform. In January, he was assaulted by several armed club men outside his home in Ankara, beaten so badly that he ended up in hospital.
zda is not the only government spokesperson to have been the victim of attacks presumably from the right in recent weeks. In early March, journalist Levent Gltekin was beaten by 25 men outside his Istanbul office after calling the MHP ideology a “disease”.
According to zda, the situation in Turkey today is similar to what it was in the 80s and 90s, when far-right groups, especially the Gray Wolves, chased their opponents. Thousands of leftists, Kurds and Alawites were murdered at the time, often at the behest of the state.
Erdoan tolerates right-wing extremists. Even though tens of thousands of opposition activists have been arrested in Turkey in recent years, attacks on parliamentarians and journalists have gone unpunished. Mafia boss Alaattin akc was also allowed to spread his hate message without consequences.
Erdoan apparently cannot afford to offend the MHP. Turkey’s economy is mired in crisis as the coronavirus pandemic has made matters worse. Meanwhile, Erdoan’s AKP has slipped in the polls to just 30%. His re-election as president depends entirely on the support of right-wing extremists.
Back to the 1990s
And re-election is all the president worries about, all of his other political goals coming second, especially reconciliation with the Kurds. At one point, Erdoan granted more rights to the Kurds than any Turkish president before him. He relaxed the ban on the Kurdish language and invested billions in infrastructure in southeastern Turkey, where Kurds are in the majority. In 2013, he was on the verge of finding a political solution to the conflict with the Kurdish terrorist organization PKK.
Pushed by ultra-nationalists, however, the president reverted to the bellicose politics of the 1990s. Former HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirta has been in prison since 2016, along with thousands of other HDP members. More than 50 Kurdish mayors have been removed from their posts.
With the decision to ban the HDP, Erdoan and the right-wing extremist Baheli take the plunge. They are trying to push the whole Kurdish movement out of Turkish politics. “It is our honorable duty to shut down the HDP on behalf of future generations so that they cannot come back under another name,” Baheli says. The Constitutional Court may have returned the claim to state prosecutors two weeks ago due to formal errors, but hardly anyone in Turkey doubts that legal proceedings will be opened sooner or later.
The next presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2023. Observers believe Erdoan and Baheli could, however, call early elections as early as this fall to avoid the possibility of further economic deterioration. Just three days after prosecutors filed their request to ban the HDP, Erdoan sacked the head of Turkey’s central bank and decreed his country’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, aimed at preventing violence against women.
Indeed, it appears that Erdoan is once again pursuing the same strategy that won him victory in the previous elections: the radical polarization of Turkish society.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos