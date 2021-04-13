Politics
Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
Hello. Covered much-awaited reopenings in Britain, and Iran vows revenge after a nuclear facility failure.
A sense of freedom as Britain reopens
Britain has lived under the strictest level of government restrictions for the longest period of time in the world 175 days at the highest level of austerity. On Monday, those rules started to disappear. Our reporters found a sense of relief and joy as people rushed to hairdressers, pubs, gyms and stores. At the Kentish Belle pub in London, crowds counted down the seconds until midnight on Sunday.
The government has said it hopes to lift almost all restrictions by June 21, during one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, nearly half of Britons have received at least one dose and after long closures which slowed down the rapid spread of B Variant .1.1.7.
But much has not bounced back: theaters, with a few exceptions, may not return until May. Many pubs that survived epidemics and wars could not survive. It is estimated that 2,000 people have closed, as well as 4,000 hairdressing salons. And there is the death toll: 150,000 people whose families will not rejoice in quite the same way.
Economic image: After its worst recession in 300 years, Britain is projecting optimism about its recovery. The Bank of England predicts that by the end of the year the size of the economy will be back to where it was at the end of 2019. With Britons having saved their money, retailers are hoping they will be looking forward to shopping.
Iran vows revenge for attack
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif threatened revenge on Israel for what he said was an attack on a uranium enrichment plant over the weekend that caused an outage of current on the site.
His comments highlight the risk of escalation in the years-long shadow battle between Israel and Iran, raising fears that Iran seeks to save face by mounting a stronger-than-usual military response. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful and aimed at energy development. But Israel sees it as an existential threat, since Iranian leaders have often called for the destruction of Israel.
His comments: According to Iranian state television, Zarif said: The Zionists want revenge because of our progress in lifting the sanctions, adding, but we will take our revenge on the Zionists.
The timing: Dignitaries from a multitude of countries are still working in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal with Iran. And US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in Israel to meet with his Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.
Ant Group announces overhaul
Alibaba’s fintech sister company, which is owned by Jack Ma, said Monday it will undertake a complete and government-ordered overhaul of its business after meeting with regulators, who have expressed concerns that it owns too much power in the market.
Chinese antitrust authorities on Saturday fined Alibaba $ 2.8 billion. Ant has meddled with regulators for years; in November, Beijing officials scuttled the company’s plans for the biggest IPO in history after Mr. Ma appeared to push the government’s willingness to be criticized too far.
Concerns: The size of Ants’ flagship app, Alipay, a must-have tool for more than 700 million monthly users, places Ant at the center of a whirlwind of concern for Beijing at a time when its leader, Xi Jinping, is seeking to better control the economy.
And after: Ant will apply to become a financial holding company, which will subject it to more scrutiny and require it to hold more money. Ant also said it would go back to its origins of payment, the original concept of Alipay before expanding to consumer credit and small business loans, and strengthen user data protection.
On Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters tournament. For years, our journalist writes, the shy and methodical golfer rattled opponents while avoiding the spotlight, not even revealing that he had married and had a baby until months after the fact. Nobody really asked me if I was married or, you know, I didn’t have to answer that question, he said later.
ARTS AND IDEAS
How to sign a song
Signed vocals usually involve a sign language interpreter perform a song, often next to the singer. The best performances don’t just convey the lyrics of a song; they convey his emotion.
A good performance prioritizes dynamics, phrasing and flow, Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim written in The Times. Deaf singers prepare by experiencing a song as best they can. Mervin Primeaux-OBryant, a deaf actor and dancer, brought back a small speaker in his clothes, so he could feel the vibes of Midnight Train to Georgia while recording a performance for a series of covers in American Sign Language of fundamental songs of black women.
Sometimes performers don’t show the emotions of the music, Primeaux-OBryant said. And the deaf are like, what is it?
For more: Watch an excerpt from Primeaux-OBryants performance here. GQ Matt Maxey profile, who translates Chance the Rapper during his concerts.
Keep a reserve of homemade samosas in your freezer. And for those who observe Ramadan, find a collection of recipes here.
Virtual trip
Discover the Mesopotamian swamps, wetlands near the southeastern border of Iraq that were partially restored after being drained by Saddam Hussein.
What to watch
Rocks, located in the British working-class immigrant community, and South Terminal, apparently located in Algeria in the 1990s during a civil war but with jarring markers of a more contemporary era, are among our picks for five. international films to be broadcast now.
Now is the time to play
Here are today’s mini crosswords, and a hint: what saturation is intensifying, in a photo (five letters).
And here’s today’s Spelling Bee.
You can find all of our puzzles here.
That’s it for today’s briefing. See you next time. Melina
PS Notice Announced new members of its video and audio teams, including Kirk Semple, who is completing a five-year tour as an overseas correspondent in our Mexico City office.
The last episode of The Daily focuses on the fight against vaccination in Europe.
Sanam Yar contributed reporting. You can reach Melina and the team at [email protected].
