Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

A sense of freedom as Britain reopens

Britain has lived under the strictest level of government restrictions for the longest period of time in the world 175 days at the highest level of austerity. On Monday, those rules started to disappear. Our reporters found a sense of relief and joy as people rushed to hairdressers, pubs, gyms and stores. At the Kentish Belle pub in London, crowds counted down the seconds until midnight on Sunday.

The government has said it hopes to lift almost all restrictions by June 21, during one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, nearly half of Britons have received at least one dose and after long closures which slowed down the rapid spread of B Variant .1.1.7.

But much has not bounced back: theaters, with a few exceptions, may not return until May. Many pubs that survived epidemics and wars could not survive. It is estimated that 2,000 people have closed, as well as 4,000 hairdressing salons. And there is the death toll: 150,000 people whose families will not rejoice in quite the same way.

Economic image: After its worst recession in 300 years, Britain is projecting optimism about its recovery. The Bank of England predicts that by the end of the year the size of the economy will be back to where it was at the end of 2019. With Britons having saved their money, retailers are hoping they will be looking forward to shopping.