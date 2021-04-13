PTI government has constitutional right to end term, governor says





LaHORE Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has the constitutional right to complete its five-year term as PPP and PML-N.

Speaking at the laying ceremony for the foundation of the Punjab’s Aab-e-Pak drinking water projects at the governor’s house here on Monday, he said the Pakistani People’s Party and the Muslim League of Pakistan-N ruled the country for five years from 2008 to 2013 and 2013 to 2018, respectively, adding that the PTI successfully emerged in the 2018 general election thanks to public support.

To a question, the governor said the PTI won the 2018 general election by unity, adding that party members should forge unity by overcoming small differences. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Senator PTI Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Members of the Assembly of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore and Chairman of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Director General of the Punjab Authority Aab-e-Pak Syed Zahid Aziz were also present.

Regarding Jahangir Tareen, Ch Sarwar said that no federal or provincial institution would interfere in the matters being investigated against PTI chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, adding that it was premature to say anything. either in cases under investigation but that justice will be served. During the long march of the PDM, the governor said that the PPP and the ANP had separated from the PDM, adding that there was no threat to the PTI government in the center or in the province of the part of the distraught and divided opposition parties.

“The remaining parties of the PDM will march against each other and not against the government, if they decide to do so,” he replied, adding that the government would continue to take practical steps for the pursuit of democracy. , the end of corruption and the supremacy of government. law and order in the land.

To a question, the governor of Punjab, who is the boss of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, said the Authority would set up filtration plants in all parts of the province without discrimination or political bias, adding that clean drinking water plants would be installed. in the constituencies of MPAs and opposition MPs. He said that some non-profit organizations are also cooperating with the Aab-e-Pak Authority for the installation of water filtration plants.

The governor, while answering a question, said the Provincial Finance Commission should be formed so that development funds can be distributed among all districts according to their population.

Speaking to the media, SACM’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said clean water was the most important need and that after the establishment of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority under the leadership of Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the people of Punjab will receive drinking water. and it will help prevent various diseases.

After showing solidarity with Jahangir Khan Tareen through some PTI leaders, she said Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has a cure for every injury and that he will redress the grievances of everyone in the party. She pointed out that there were a lot of flowers in Imran Khan’s bouquet.

Previously, the governor of Punjab laid the foundation stone for 146 drinking water projects worth Rs 399 million for the Lahore division in a ceremony held at the governor’s house. Drinking water plants include 16 for Lahore, 82 for Kasur, 21 for Nankana Sahib and 27 for Sheikhupura.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos