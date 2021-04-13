Indonesia looks to domestic tourists for tourism revival in 2021





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The government is optimistic that ecotourism is among the driving forces for the full implementation of a green economy to boost Indonesia’s economic recovery. Ecotourism can be defined as tourism which is conducted responsibly to preserve the environment and support the well-being of the local population. Its benefits include promoting environmental awareness, providing direct financial benefits for conservation, and financially benefiting and empowering local people. Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs and Forestry (LHK) Alue Dohong asserted that the management of nature tourism zones can generate income for the region and society in addition to creating jobs while refraining from ‘harmful and exploitative actions. West Java has several ecotourism destinations, such as the Gede Pangrango National Park, which can boost local economic activities, and the Situgunung Suspension Bridge which has become a popular tourist attraction. In West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), the LHK ministry has reopened Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island and Mount Tambora on Sumbawa Island in western Nusa Tenggara to climbers and tourists since April 1, 2021. Tourist climbing activities at both sites were previously closed as of January 1, 2021, due to inhospitable weather conditions in the mountains that endanger human life. “Climbing activities at Mount Rinjani are always limited to a maximum quota of 50 percent of normal capacity, and the length of stay for climbers is only three days and two nights,” said Dedy Asriady, manager. of Mount Rinjani National Park (TNGR). noticed. Tourists wishing to carry out climbing activities are required to place an order for climbing tickets through the e-Rinjani app downloadable through the Playstore. TNGR agents also apply rigorous COVID-19 health protocols to tourists, upon entry, at tourist sites and upon leaving the national park area. In addition, three COVID-19 green zones in Bali are expected to be opened from July this year amid a marked drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases in Indonesia and the nationwide mass vaccination campaign. “I see that in the province of Bali we want to focus on three designated green areas, in particular Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua. We are optimistic that these areas will become green areas, green areas that we can fully open to tourists, ”President Joko Widodo said while attending a mass vaccination campaign in Puri Saren Agung, in. the district of Gianyar, Bali, recently. Ubud is located in Gianyar district, Sanur is located in Denpasar city and Nusa Dua is located in Badung district. Authorities in Bali had administered COVID-19 vaccines to tourism workers, Balinese religious leaders, and representatives of culture and youth, among others. “Therefore, later on, they (tourists) will feel safe and comfortable to stay in Bali. With our focus on these three areas, the rebirth of the tourism sector in the province of Bali will start up, ”he said. Lily: Sandiaga Uno wants Indonesia to become the best adventure tourism site in Southeast Asia AMONG







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos