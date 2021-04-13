Wwith just a few standard clips it leaves a huge void, it just escaped offerings from family members who actually knew the Duke of Edinburgh, almost all the praise elsewhere in the media came from professional royal watchers who quickly assaulted the Wikipedia page of RHS. Prince Philip was said to have been happy his true friends had kept their silence and amazed at the number of strangers who claimed to have glimpses of his personality.

MPs hate to feel excluded from any national event and so naturally the House of Commons was recalled a day earlier from recess to allow politicians to have their say. Even when they really had nothing to say. Especially when they really had nothing to say. So, as always on these occasions, interest was less in what the deputies had to say about the Duke and more in what their speeches said about themselves.

It has been reported that Boris Johnson used the first morning of the new regulation easing lockout rules to get his rug cut. If the Prime Minister had paid for this haircut, he would have to ask for his money. Somehow, he managed to look as messy as the week before as he started the process with his speech, which was good as any eulogy about someone that you don’t know can be.

Prince Philip was the polymath of polymaths, Boris insisted: scientist, engineer, artist and environmentalist in one. Although the evidence is rather thin on the ground. A long wheelbase Land Rover to transport his coffin. A custom barbecue for use at Balmoral. Some unusual watercolors. His shooting at a tiger in the early 1960s has been rather overlooked.

Johnson went on to say that HRH coined the term dontopedalogy, the science of putting your foot in your mouth, but that it was less of a series of blunders and more sincere attempts to put people on the line. easy. It was Boris who sought his excuses early on. Not so much occasional racism, but an act of homage to the Duke of Edinburgh. He ended by mentioning the noblest qualities of Prince Philips: his sense of duty, his service and his selflessness. Although Johnson could see that no one was going to make those kinds of claims about him when the time came.

The Labor leader opted for a simpler obituary, with duty, selflessness and service prominently displayed. Keir Starmer is on much more solid ground to talk about these qualities than the Prime Minister. He had even won the Duke of Edinburgh’s Prize as a teenager. Then there were the familiar themes of the engineer, scientist, artist and conservationist. Everyone must have done their research for their speeches from the same source. But at least Starmer seemed sincere in his appreciation of the love and dedication in which the Queen and Prince Philip held each other. Grief is the price we pay for love, he concluded.

We might as well have left it there. Everything that needed to be said had been said, but MPs were still lining up to rehash both the appreciations that had been made over the weekend and those that had already been made this afternoon. Theresa May, who was treated as having a special glimpse of the Duke for being a former prime minister with a husband called Philip who played second fiddle to his wife, even told the same anecdote about the special barbecue. You got the feeling the Royal Family had the same dreary little talk every time the Prime Minister visited.

The Maybot is not a natural storyteller and even she could tell she was losing her audience when she tried another anecdote about Prince Philip sending her for a walk for several hours and only telling her later that it was. was far too long and that he was driving it normally. Some may have seen this as a practical joke. May saw it as a sign of selflessness, service and duty. She ended by remembering that once the Duke had dressed for an official event when he only showed up for half an hour. As if he could easily find himself in his jeans.

There were moments of unintentional humor. A kilted Ian Blackford, who normally never knowingly keeps things short and sweet, recalled how the Duke had always been a champion of brevity. Iain Duncan Smith, one of the most untrustworthy, stubborn and disloyal Tory backbenchers in recent years, has insisted Prince Philip allegedly hated punches in the back of modern politics. Andrew Selous and Yvette Cooper distinguished the refugee status of the dukes. As if he had been a penniless asylum seeker rather than a member of the Greek royal family.

Long before the end of the first 90 minutes, we felt like we were stuck repeatedly. Service, altruism and duty with a bronze award from the Duke of Edinburgh. Either the deputies or, failing that, one of their electors. If Prince Philip had been there to hear about it, you could be sure he would have zoned a long time ago. Or stood up and told the bedroom that he had heard enough from him, and that it would make a good change to hear something about Shirley Williams, whose death was announced just at the start of the shoot. .