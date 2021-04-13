Trudeau bows to Xi Jinping in awards debacle

Justin Trudeau has the look of the high school hero who just fell off his snowboard in front of all the twirling cheerleaders.

Canadian columnist Rex Murphy

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, widely seen as a political impetus to Chinese politics, has fallen into a new scandal involving the Taiwanese president.

Already deeply hated in Western Canadas, where he alienated the oil provinces, wasted chances of quickly gaining ground on Covid vaccinations and left the Two Michaels to rot in Chinese prisons, the young prime minister has once again stumbled upon the World Scene.

According to Taiwan News, Trudeau, the same politician who inexplicably invited the PLA to participate in winter exercises with the Canadian Armed Forces, drawing anger from the Pentagon, allegedly threatened to withdraw government funding from the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX), s ‘His intention to present an award to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is materialized.

HFX had planned to present its prestigious John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership to Tsai.

McCain was a proud American naval aviator who rose from the depths of despair as a prisoner of war in Vietnam to the height of power as a Congressman and Republican Senator from Arizona and a two-time presidential candidate, Taiwan News reported.

The late widow of the senators and board member of the forum, Cindy McCain, is said to have supported the plan to award Tsai the prize.

It would have marked the third time the award has been presented, following the people of Lesbos in Greece, in 2018, and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, in 2019.

The prize was intended to go to Tsai for resisting relentless pressure from China.

However, according to the news site, it was learned that when the Trudeau administration heard about the price, it feared pushing the Chinese bear and threatened to end funding for the forum, Taiwan News reported.

< class=""> US Senator John McCain (right) as a Vietnam Navy pilot in 1965. Credit: Library of Congress.

Trudeau lacks political experience, has become his Achilles heel.

A self-styled defender of women’s rights, he relentlessly harassed a female minister in a criminal case in order to gain political favor in Quebec.

Known as the SNC-Lavalin case, the Ethics Commissioner of the Parliament of Canada, Mario Dion, concluded that Trudeau had unduly influenced then Minister of Justice and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, to intervene in an ongoing criminal case against the Quebec construction company SNC-Lavalin.

Like any great power, China can sense weakness. He considers Canada to be child’s play since Canada never backs down.

He probably sensed Canada’s vulnerability the moment Trudeau made his absurd statement a few years ago that he admired China’s grassroots dictatorship.

To date, the Prime Minister has not rescinded this bizarre statement or explained his naivety in saying it.

The plight of the Two Michaels (Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor), who now face the indulgent mercies of China’s rigged and state-controlled justice system, is one of many recent examples of Beijing ignoring international conventions.

The trap was set as the RCMP detained Huawei heiress Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver for possible extradition to the United States to face fraud charges.

It is also interesting that many Canadians now feel that Meng would not be given a fair trial in the United States and are in favor of his outright release.

Ironically, while Trudeau supported the rule of law in the Meng case, he also blatantly flouted it in past cases, such as the SNC-Lavalin scandal or the We Charity scandal, which nearly brought down the liberal government.

In the latter case, his government gave more than C $ 900 million to a charitable youth group, which donated funds to Trudeau and his family for speaker fees.

< class=""> While Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is free to travel to Vancouver while being watched with an ankle bracelet, the Canadas Two Michaels are stuck in Chinese prisons, with no access to embassy officials or their staff. family. Credit: Document.

The only way Trudeau could survive a full investigation and its aftermath has been to prorogue Parliament, an effective move to undo the looming scandals that threaten the government of the day.

In February, lawmakers also voted to call China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims genocide and to call on the federal government to formally adopt this position, without the support of the Liberal cabinet.

Prime Minister Trudeau did not participate, he was a visible no show.

In addition, his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, abstained from the report while the rest of his cabinet colleagues were absent.

Canada, child’s play.

As a Trudeau political wag put it, Hes Neville Chamberlain has beautiful hair.

Top-secret government documents also revealed that Trudeau had invited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to send its troops to Ontario for cold-weather training and that he was unhappy with its cancellation.

The 34-page Canadian government secret file was obtained byThe Globe and Mail.

According to the memos, the training was canceled by Defense Chief of Staff Jonathan Vance over concerns that China could use the trip to gain critical defense information.

Meanwhile, HFX officials, who now face angry retaliation from Camp Trudeau, are said to be at odds over how to respond, Taiwan News reported.

In a statement, HFX Vice President Robin Shepherd said HFX has yet to announce the recipient of the 2020 John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership.

He said an announcement would be made at the appropriate time.

Shepherd praised Tsai as a well-respected international leader, Taiwan’s first woman president, and a staunch global advocate for democracy. She would definitely be the perfect fit for this price.

In response to the report, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said if NFX intended to present the award to Tsai, it would be an affirmation and an honor for President Tsai and the struggling Taiwanese people. against the pandemic and for democracy.

However, she stressed that on the basis of democracy and out of respect for the forum, the ministry will respect its decision, leaving HFX a respectable way out of the predicament, Taiwan News reported.

Trying to stay above controversy and hit the high road, Ou said Taiwan and Canada enjoy friendly relations because the two nations share the values ​​of democracy, the rule of law and human rights. ‘man.

Oddly, Chinese President Xi Jinping refused to see Trudeau, during his last visit to China, treat the clumsy prime minister like a light weight.

with files from Global Television, The daily mail, The Globe & Mail and classified sources