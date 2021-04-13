IMF welcomes Pakistan’s positive economic indicators: Hammad





ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Finance and Revenue, Hammad Azhar, held a virtual meeting on Monday with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, where she recognized the need for the well-being of the population at the center of all political initiatives.

<< A eu une réunion virtuelle productive avec le directeur général du FMI sur l'état de l'économie pakistanaise et la mise en œuvre des réformes. Reconnaissant qu'elle a reconnu les indicateurs économiques positifs et la nécessité de maintenir le bien-être du peuple pakistanais au de toutes nos initiatives politiques, >> Hammad says after the meeting.

Georgieva held the virtual meeting with Hammad Azhar and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir. She later tweeted: “I hailed Pakistan’s response to the health and economic crisis, and we discussed the way forward for the vital economic reforms and external funding needed to build a better future for the Pakistani people. . “

Pakistani authorities and senior IMF officials had discussions at the annual IMF / World Bank meeting, which was held virtually this time.

Pakistani authorities hint at convincing the IMF to have shown an indulgent attitude following the third wave of COVID-19, the IMF having set difficult conditions to impose more than Rs700 billion in additional taxes in the next budget and increase the electricity tariff by Rs 5 per unit until June 2021.

Pakistan will have to raise gas prices over the next fiscal year. However, Prime Minitsers’ special assistant on Power Tabash Ghaur said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had banned not raising the electricity tariff until June 2021. The sources said this would lead to the monster’s increase in the circular debt which could cross 2.587 billion rupees. .

When the reporter asked if Pakistan was asking for it a few days ago, IMF mission chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo said the IMF’s program is evolving and can be discussed taking into account the realities on the ground. However, he said Pakistan had so far not made a formal request to change the objectives of the Fund’s program.

However, this scribe contacted IMF chief in Pakistan Teresa Daban Sanchez and asked what would happen if Pakistan refused to hike the electricity tariff, she replied: This is not the question to which we could not answer either for the moment. Pakistani authorities and IMF staff remain engaged and we will continue to work for the next reviews and monitor the state of the economy to prepare for the completion of the next reviews.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos