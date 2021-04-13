Turkey, Libya re-engage disputed maritime border deal





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) The head of Libya’s new interim government and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday affirmed their commitment to a controversial 2019 maritime deal that angered Greece and Cyprus. Speaking following a meeting in Ankara with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Erdogan pledged to support Libyan unity, its reconstruction and its army. Turkey would also send 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and run a pandemic hospital in Tripoli to help the North African country fight its outbreak, Erdogan said. Libya’s caretaker government, which took power last month, is supposed to bring together a country torn by civil war for nearly a decade. It also aims to hold general elections on December 24. Turkey has been closely involved in Libya, backing the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the western-controlled capital Tripoli, against the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controlled the east. Turkey sent military supplies and fighters to Libya, helping to tip the balance of power in favor of the government in Tripoli. Turkey also signed an agreement with the Tripoli-based government demarcating the maritime borders between the two Mediterranean countries, triggering protests from Greece and Cyprus. The two countries denounced the agreement, saying it was a serious violation of international law that disregarded the rights of other countries in the eastern Mediterranean. The memorandum of understanding concerning maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean that we signed with our neighbor Libya, has guaranteed the interest and the future of both countries, Erdogan said. Dbeibah, who tried to strike a balance between Turkey and Greece following Athens concerns over the maritime deal, also said the deal served both the national interests of Turkey and Libya. He added, however, that it was important to engage in a dialogue that would take into account the interests of all parties concerned. Earlier, Dbeibah had said his government was willing to create a joint Libyan-Greek committee to resume negotiations to define the maritime border between the two countries and demarcate an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights. Erdogan and Dbeibah, accompanied by a large delegation, oversaw the signing of five agreements, notably concerning the construction of power plants in Libya. The two countries also agreed to take steps to facilitate the return of Turkish companies to complete stalled projects in the oil-rich North African country, Erdogan said. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime leader Moamer Kadhafi, who was later killed. The country was in recent years divided between rival administrations based in the east and the west, each supported by different armed groups and foreign governments.

