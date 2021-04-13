Note from Didi o Didi: PM Modi’s comment as if he was a young man passing a woman, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee urged people not to vote for a party that encourages “shooting at voters standing in a queue.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an apparent mockery of the BJP head of state, said on Monday that those who threatened more Cooch Behar killings should be politically banned. She wonders what kind of human beings are politicians who say there will be more Sitalkuchi-type incidents and the death toll should have been higher there. Four people were killed in CISF fire after “trying to pull the rifles from the central forces.” While voting was underway in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district in the fourth phase of voting on Saturday, triggering a political storm in the state.

“Some political leaders threaten other Sitalkuchi-type incidents, while others say the death toll should have been higher. I am stunned and shocked to see such reactions. What are these leaders doing? They should be politically banned, ”Banerjee said at a campaign rally in Ranaghat in Nadia district.

She combed through the message at a meeting in Basirhat. “A BJP leader says that not four but eight people should have been shot at point blank range by central forces. I wonder why his comments are not censored by EC.

“Doesn’t he incite violence. A party like the BJP that can make such a statement should not be elected to power, ”she said.

In Ranaghat, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was killing its own workers and managers and damaging their vehicles “to bring a bad name to the TMC” … Before conspiring to kill four people in the CISF shootings, the BJP, a group of murderers , killed a brother Rajbongshi, ”she said.

In addition to the four people who were killed in the CISF gunfire, another man was shot dead outside a polling station by unidentified people in Sitalkuchi constituency. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah alleged that Banerjee only paid tribute to the four people killed in the CISF gunfire because they were from the minority community.

Accusing the BJP of communalizing the killing of young voters on election day, Banerjee said, “You cannot succeed in your infamous game of dividing the people of West Bengal. It’s not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat. “

Alleging that Shah had hatched the conspiracy of the Cooch Behar murders with full knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fiery leader of the TMC said: “After he returns to power, I will order an investigation to unravel the sequence of events. , who were involved, how it all started, whether there was any rumor… it all started.

She urged people not to vote for a party that encourages “shooting at voters standing in a queue.”

“One of the BJP deputies who are contesting the assembly ballot herself damaged the windshield of her car to give TMC a bad name,” she said in an apparent reference to an incident in which the car of Saffron party leader Locket Chatterjee was damaged during a TMC protest at the assembly headquarters in Chunchura.

Banerjee lambasted Modi for “faking” his love for the Dalits when he was actually committing atrocities against them. “Modi and Yogi (UP CM) aren’t you both ashamed of the attacks on Dalits in states like UP? Have you forgotten Hathras (incident) where a Dalit girl was raped and burned and her father killed? Have you forgotten how the Dalits are treated in your states, how they are attacked every day? “, Did she say.

BJP leaders talk about giving Dalits so much respect. But this is only for public consumption to get votes because in reality they never respect Dalits, she said.

The TMC supremo said she was a Brahmin by birth and a pious Hindu who knows the scriptures by heart but does not care about caste identity.

“My all-time companion is a backward caste woman who cooks for me. I don’t advertise this by posing in front of cameras unlike some BJP leaders who bring cooked meals to five star hotels to eat at Dalit homes before the camera, ”she said.

Shah had repeatedly lunched at the homes of tribes and Dalits in several places where he had campaigned.

“I consider myself inseparable from Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, SCs, STs, OBCs and all other communities. We do not exclude anyone in the name of caste, community or religion. Unlike the BJP, we consider everyone to be human, ”she said.

Knock on Modi and Amit Shah to become almost daily passengers in West Bengal forgetting the rest of India, ”she says and Rs 100 crore is spent to cover all expenses for a public meeting by the Prime Minister. “This money could have been used for the weddings of hundreds of Dalit and minority women,” she said.

Banerjee said the TMC government in West Bengal granted land rights to people in refugee settlements in the state, while the BJP sent 14 lakh Bengalis in Assam to detention camps. “The same fate could await you if they (the BJP) come to power in West Bengal,” she told the audience.

Banerjee alleged that the Prime Minister was “intentionally disturbing her. My helicopter is not allowed to land at many places that are booked at the last minute for the Prime Minister’s election meeting, forcing us (TMC) to change our schedules which were decided earlier.

Taking umbrage at Modi by addressing her as “Didi o Didi” she said “the way he is making a joke, it looks like he is a young man passing by to a local woman. It is below the norm. I know a lot about you – Modi and Shah. But I have the dignity not to stoop so low, ”she said.

“I have to say that someone who has not given due recognition to the women in his life can make such jokes. On the other hand, you know my relationship with my late mother, ”said Banerjee, who is known to have shared a very close bond with her mother.

At a meeting in Dumdum in the city, a former red citadel, Banerjee said that “BJP leaders can murder with a smile on their faces while eating rasogolla.”

The Chief Minister said she was ready to send misti doi (famous Bengal sweet yogurt), Malda mango, delicacies like narkel naru (coconut candy) to Modi as a courtesy, because we are hospitable. But we can’t give you Bengal. We will not allow you to create Gujarat or UP in Bengal. “

Repeating her accusation against the EC for acting in a partisan manner, she said: “With folded hands I say to the EC, please don’t listen to the BJP. Listen to everything if you are not a partial body. “

Banerjee said EC fired several police and state officials just ahead of the state ballot and appointed officials as instructed by the BJP.

“In accordance with established procedures and traditions, you (CE) are wrong. You did not seek our point of view when removing our DIGs, SPs and the like, ”she said and alleged that maybe there was a plan to kill me.”

The TMC supremacy said it asked Modi to sit face to face with it in an open debate forum, but the prime minister did not accept the offer.

Of Modi’s comments that she hasn’t done much for community members of Matua in the state, Banerjee said if it turns out that she will resign.

Ask the members of the community (Matua) (about the programs she took over) But if it is proven that Modi babu lied, what will he do? she said.

“I sanctioned a railway station, created the Harichand Thakur Guruchand College, the Matua Development Board and the Namasudra Board, among others. What about him? His only contribution appears to be visiting Bangladesh during the vote. Why did he go to Orakandi?

Modi had visited the Thakur Bari temple in Orakandi, Bangladesh during his visit on March 27 to contact the Matuas, who form a large voting bank in several districts.

Banerjee said that while the TMC government announced holidays for all festivals and rulers’ birthdays, the Modi government did not do so for the birthdays of Netaji and Rabindra Nath Tagore.

“I am ashamed. We have never had such a PM in our country before,” she said.

Banerjee has categorically denied hijacking heavy industry from Singur, a key issue in this state election. “As promised, we returned agricultural land to Singur. Until that date, those who lost their land to the small car factory receive allowances. “

She blamed Modi for the low COVID-19 vaccination rate. “I had asked the PM to help us in our efforts to vaccinate everyone. I had written him a letter expressing the state’s willingness to purchase vaccines for every resident of the state. But he did not respond.

The TMC chief blamed Modi and Shah for the shutdown and sale of the power supplies and said: “The Rafael scam will also be solved someday.