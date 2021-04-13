IA Rehman: a life to celebrate





Death of journalist and activists a great loss to human rights defenders in Pakistan

Ibn Abdur Rehman (1930-2021) passed away on April 12, 2021 at the age of 90 in a heartbreak that turned into a national celebration of the greatness of Pakistan’s most distinguished journalist.

Rehman has defended a secular order all his life in an increasingly failing religious state. He was a self-effacing follower of Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Mazhar Ali Khan and worked as a journalist under Faizs of the Pakistan Times, the prestigious Lahores newspaper before it was taken over by the state. He was bilingual, editing the Urdu daily Azad during the turbulent fall of East Pakistan, 1970-71, opposing military action, was editor of the Pakistan Times from 1988 to 1990.

He hasn’t written much about himself, but a brief reference can be found in some obituaries on his arrival from Indian Punjab to Lahore in 1947 where he studied and received an M.Sc. degree, at FC College. He defended the rights of non-Muslim minorities and apostasized Muslim sects from the start, despite his status as a migrant from India to Partition. During General Zias’ decade of military rule, he worked as executive director of Mazhar Alis Khan’s left-wing weekly Viewpoint.

Rehman wrote endlessly in defense of social justice, democratic values, and human rights in Pakistan under regimes that sought to go against these core values ​​of the modern state in the name of ideology. In addition to numerous articles and articles, Rehman has written three books: Jinnah as Parliamentarian (co-editor), Arts and Crafts of Pakistan and Pakistan Under Siege (column collection). Pakistan ignored him and did not feel reprimanded when Rehman won the 2003 Nuremberg International Prize for Peace and Human Rights with Indian journalist Teesta Setalvad for his exemplary fight for peace and human rights. human rights despite personal risk and the Magsaysay Prize for Peace and International Understanding in 2004. At 72 years old, Rehman became director of the Independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in 1990.

Rehman once recalled the results of a 1988 survey of the print media in India and Pakistan in which he was associated: We have come to the conclusion that, unless it is a disaster, in India or Pakistan, it was unlikely to be reported. in the other country. He was revered by some in Pakistan and accepted as an honest commentator in India as well, but he knew that while Pakistani journalism was handicapped by ideology, the Indian press was not free from prejudice either. He believed that today’s media are run by managers, not professional writers. He asked the question: is it possible in India and Pakistan to find something in the media realm for civil society to get a fair deal? He believed the Pak-Indo rivalry had tipped journalism on both sides in the wrong direction, missing what he called the South Asian perspective.

Recently, Rehman criticized the Pakistani government when Prime Minister Imran Khan first invited world-renowned economist Atif Mian to come and turn around the Pakistani economy, then, tail between his legs, drew him back. because he was a Qadiani. IA Rehman wrote: The government should not talk to the IMF or the World Bank until they find good Muslims by Pakistani standards to make their decisions. No book should mention that Professor Abdus Salams won the Nobel Prize as the son of Pakistan, nor General Akhtar Husain Maliks rushed to Chamb during the 1965 war, nor the role of General (then Brigadier) Abdul Alis in the biggest tank battle in Chavinda. The discourse of the absurd has no end.

Rehman’s soft side came to the fore when he wrote an epitaph column about his fellow journalist Munnu Bhai who died in 2018: I remember my association with Munnu Bhai better from 1970 when we both worked for the Pakistan Times of the Progressive. Papers Ltd. The Minister of Information in Yahya Khan’s government, General Sher Ali Khan, could not bear the beards pulled by Munnu Bhai on the regime and ordered his transfer to the Multan office in Imroze. I also discovered Munnu Bhai as one of the horsemen of Cambellpur (now Attock) through Malik Mohammad Jafar whom I had the privilege of knowing while editing his elegantly composed articles for Pakistan Times. Both were young nationalist rationalist and reformist men who sharpened their minds under the leadership of Dr Ghulam Jilani Barq, author of Two Qurans, and Professor Ashfaq Ali Khan, who wanted Pakistan to become a strong world power by creating a steelworks.

His comment on Imran Khan’s PTI government must have been critical due to the eccentric conduct of the state by the prime minister: failure to get the finance minister elected to the Senate from Islamabad was a minor setback that a government strong could have taken in its stride. Unfortunately, the government has deemed it prudent to overreact and needlessly seek to prove that the Prime Minister is firmly in the saddle. There was no point in asking for a vote of confidence from Parliament because no one had suggested that governments were losing such confidence. When the Prime Minister started attacking institutions of governance, people were amazed that the defender of those institutions thoughtlessly cut off the branch of the tree on which the edifice of governance rested.

Rehman also discussed the psychological fallout of Pakistan’s possession of a nuclear bomb in the introduction to a book titled Illusion of Power. In it, he explains that Pakistanis have come to believe that the successful acquisition of nuclear capacity means that their country’s security is guaranteed forever. Meanwhile, the politicians who ordered the nuclear tests and the scientists and government officials who helped create the nuclear weapons have used the mere presence of these nuclear weapons as a justification to demand not only public recognition and honor. , but also the right to unlimited authority to rule over Pakistan. As a result, free discussion and honest opinion on nuclear weapons has been almost banned, on the understanding that any such speech constitutes a fundamental threat to national security.

Former Indian Ambassador to Pakistan TCA Raghavan mourned the disappearance of the Rehmans: What a great loss for many of us personally, for Pakistan and for South Asia. Deeply saddened but also what a life to celebrate and remember.

The Washington Post published the following obituary: IA Rehman, Pakistani journalist and human rights activist who has spent decades opposing military dictators and fighting for the rule of law and democracy. Mr. Rehman was a strong voice for Pakistani religious minorities, including Christians and Hindus. He has frequently spoken out against the country’s strict blasphemy law, which can result in a death sentence, saying it is often used to settle scores or target minorities and political opponents. Blasphemy has become a political battle, he told the New York Times in 2014. It is no longer just a criminal or religious issue, it becomes a political issue that serves to silence voices and create a climate. of fear.

Rehman was a true activist, unwavering in his demands for equal rights for all. His passing is a greater loss for Pakistan than many can imagine.

