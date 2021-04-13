Do not hesitate to refute my column | Notice

Freedom House, a watchdog group dedicated to the expansion of freedom and democracy around the world, has released its latest report. No change in existing trend worth noting; 2020 marks the 15th consecutive year that global tyranny and autocracy has increased. Ironically, as digital mediums flourished, so did the suppression of speeches.
More than half of the 7.8 billion inhabitants of the planet live in societies more or less governed by dictators. Less than 20 percent enjoy completely free citizenship.
Apparently, there is no shortage of contenders for the Demagogue of the Year award. (Last year, as some you may remember, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un narrowly edged Donald Trump for the honor, but Trumps’ lawyers are claiming vote rigging.) Based on the level of harshness and contempt for human dignity, Xi Jinping truly outshines the competition with a few million Uyghur Muslims and half a million Tibetans forced into re-education camps. Vladimir Putin, however, improved his game with a constitutional amendment allowing him to remain in power until 2036, while imprisoning thousands of dissidents, including the critic and politician Alexei Navalny. The dark horse, which quickly proves to be worthy of contention, is General Hlaing of Myanmar, whose army is slaughtering children in the streets of Yangon as I write this. The military dictatorship is back in fashion Abdel Fatah al-Sisi of Egypt is also a rising star. And which circle of Dantes’ hell is unearthed in Syria, Yemen, and Eritrea?
If, as some scholars have pointed out, European fascism in the 1930s was the first wave of autocracy and the USSR’s seizure of power throughout the 1960s and 1970s was the second wave, the current widespread deployment of The electrodes and duct tape is the third in the world. wave. The United States, with its governing corporatocracy, has also been caught in the wave; its freedom index rose to 36 out of 179 countries.
And as with a number of bombastic proclamations to save and restore the natural world on which all depend, there is no shortage of declarations intended to guarantee the right to liberty of individuals, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 19, which states: has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through all media and regardless of frontiers.
Yet there continues to be interference almost everywhere we turn. We don’t bother to look for the obstacles we put in our way. As EO Wilson points out, our institutions and our social evolution remain in the Stone Age, while our technical know-how is soaring.
If we take a closer look within our own institutions, we can see how the mechanisms work, how we tacitly endorse some sort of tyranny while feigning free speech. How many faculty members at public universities, for example, openly express their opinions, especially when they come up against mainstream liberal orthodoxy?
Do established business leaders feel free to share their hopes and dreams (and those of their children) for a more cooperative economy, an economy that sees progress in terms of environmental protection? Adopt a minimalist lifestyle? They might as well get a tattoo on the way out.
How much freedom do government officials or officials in their departments have when they have to curry favor with those who control the campaign purses, voters who are desperate for a job, no matter how bad it is? ‘industry?
Perhaps while surfing this third wave of autocracy, take stock of our own fears and act in such a way that freedom obliges us. Either way, there won’t be a fourth wave.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. Its guidance notes can be viewed on US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/