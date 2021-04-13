Residents of NA-249 want to know what will be done to solve the water problems





In 2018, NA-249 elected top PTI leader Faisal Vawda as its candidate for the lower house of parliament, and Vawda’s appointment as Federal Minister of Water Resources has given residents hope that their problems related to water will be solved. for the seat of the National Assembly have made water scarcity the central issue of their campaign.

KARACHI: Residents of NA 249 demand that candidates in the NA-249 by-election in Karachi come up with clear and time-bound plans to resolve the constituency’s water problems, The News reported on Tuesday.

The publication reported that long lines of residents holding barrels, cans, buckets and blue plastic bottles outside water tanks can be spotted in most neighborhoods in the region. Water tankers and donkey carts also sell water to residents.

In the 2018 general election, NA-249 voted for Pakistan’s top leader Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI), Faisal Vawda, as a representative in the lower house of parliament. The PTI leader beat Pakistani Muslim League President-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in a hotly contested election.

When Prime Minister Imran Khan made Vawda the Federal Minister of Water Resources, the constituents were happy and hoped that their water issues would be resolved.

But like his predecessors, Vawda also did nothing to solve the water problem in the constituency, said Shabbir Tanoli, a resident of the Rashidabad area.

Now, when Vawda resigned his seat after voting in the Senate polls and becoming a senator, the Election Commission announced a by-ballot for the constituency on April 29.

Faced with the concerns of residents, all the candidates running for the seat of the National Assembly have made water scarcity the central theme of their respective campaigns.

Syed Mustafa Kamal, chairman of the Pak Sarzameen Partys and former mayor of Karachi, is also running for the constituency.

At a campaign rally on Sunday evening, Kamal assured people that he understands the civic issues, especially that of water scarcity, in the area, and that he can resolve them.

During my tenure as mayor, a water pipe to transport 4.8 million gallons was laid for the town of Baldia, he said. He said 178 illegal connections and 25 fire hydrants exist on the waterline.

Likewise, PML-Ns candidate Miftah Ismail, who is one of the strongest contenders, admitted that dirty water contaminated with chemicals is mixed with clean drinking water, causing various diseases among residents.

Now, God willing, after winning the by-ballot, I will put in place a plan to provide safe drinking water, which will solve this problem forever, former finance minister told residents of Ittehad Town at an election rally.

Meanwhile, the candidates of the PPP and the PTI, the two parties that rule Sindh and the center respectively, are on the defensive because both have failed to resolve the water scarcity problem.

