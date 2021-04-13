Chinese March Exports Increase 30.6% As Global Demand Revives Donald Trump United States China Communist Party of Beijing





Chinese exports rose 30.6% more than a year ago in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders looked for signs of what President Joe Biden could do to restart negotiations for tariff war with Beijing

Exports hit $ 241.1 billion, slowing from the dramatic 60.6% rebound in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed on Tuesday. Imports rose 38.1% a year ago to reach $ 227.3 billion, a sign of recovery in Chinese activity.

It is a positive signal that global economic and trade activities are recovering and market confidence is increasing, customs office spokesperson Li Kuiwen said at a press conference. Li warned, however, that the global economic situation was still complicated and dire.

Chinese exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of their economy as some other governments are re-imposing anti-virus brakes that limit business and trade.

Exports to the United States jumped 53.6% in March to $ 38.7 billion despite tariff hikes still in place on Chinese products in a trade war launched by former President Donald Trump over ambitions Beijing technology.

advised

Imports of US goods, still subject to Chinese retaliatory duties, soared 74.7% to $ 17.3 billion.

Biden, who took office in January, says he wants better relations with Beijing but has given no indication he could reverse Trump’s tariff hikes, which sparked the world’s biggest trade dispute. history.

The two sides have yet to say when their main trade envoys could meet again.

Lower-level U.S. and Chinese officials are holding monthly phone meetings on the status of the Phase 1 agreement in January 2020.

Beijing has pledged to buy more US soybeans, natural gas and other exports as both sides postponed more tariff hikes. Most of the penalties on other people’s property remained in effect.

China has fallen behind in meeting its purchasing commitments, but has started to catch up as demand rebounded.

China’s global trade surplus fell 30.6% in March from a year earlier to $ 13.8 billion.

The politically volatile surplus with the United States rose 39% to $ 21.4 billion.

Chinese trade figures look particularly dramatic compared to early 2020, when the ruling Communist Party closed factories to fight the virus and trade plunged.

For the first three months of 2021, exports jumped 49% from a year earlier to $ 710 billion. Imports increased 28% to $ 593.6 billion

The ruling party has set itself a target of over 6% economic growth this year, which should help propel foreign demand for oil, iron ore, food, consumer goods and more. imports.

Exports to the European Union from the 27 countries totaled $ 36.6 billion, while imports of European products reached $ 27.5 billion.

___

General Administration of Customs of China (in Chinese): www.customs.gov.cn

