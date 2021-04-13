Trade Boosts China’s Economic Recovery





From China economic recovery continues to gain momentum. Imports jumped more than 38% last month in U.S. dollars from a year earlier, according to customs data released on Tuesday. It is a sign that demand in China is increasing as the country surpasses the worst economic damage caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose nearly 31% in March from a year ago, less than analysts’ expectations, but they remain strong. The surge is in part due to the fact that China shut down large swathes of its economy in early 2020 to contain the coronavirus outbreak. China’s overall trade surplus narrowed to $ 13.8 billion, its lowest since Covid-19 struck. “Chinese trade figures … continued its strong trend in March,” Mizuho Bank analysts wrote on Tuesday. “The global reopening amid vaccine deployments and improving global outlook should keep external demand supporting, while normalization of the global supply chain could push production back to the regions of origin from the China.” The world’s second largest economy has performed well relative to the rest of the world. China was the only major economy to record growth in 2020, growing 2.3% as many countries struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese authorities called last year’s performance “better than we expected. “ The latest trade figures are another bright spot, days before China releases GDP data for the first three months of 2021. The construction sector in China has been particularly strong, according to Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior Chinese economist at Capital Economics, who wrote in a note on Tuesday that the industry may continue to support imports for some time. But he expected shipments to soften later this year, noting that Beijing would have to cut some of its policies to support the economy. Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this year that China slightly reduce its budget deficit this year at around 3.2%, “given the effective containment of Covid-19 and the gradual economic recovery”. China has set itself a growth target of over 6% in 2021. This is more than what China would need to meet President Xi Jinping’s long-term target for the economy, although still less aggressive than some observers would have liked to see. for the country. The International Monetary Fund forecasts much stronger growth at 8.4%.







