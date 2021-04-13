Is this the reason why Jokowi eliminated Kemenristek?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government would prepare the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) as an autonomous institution independent of the Ministry of Research and Technology. This, according to public policy observer Riant Nugroho, is the reason why the Ministry of Research merged with the Ministry of Education and Culture. “The existence of this Ministry of Research and Technology prevents the BRIN from being born immediately. Thus, the President (Joko Widodo / Jokowi) has taken steps to associate the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Culture, the name of research and technology, will disappear because the name BRIN will appear, ”Riant explained in CNBC Indonesia TV’s profit program on Tuesday (4/13/2021).

“So in my opinion, this merger is a step for Pak Jokowi to accelerate the creation of BRIN rather than the merger itself,” said Riant. As is known, the formation of the National Agency for Research and Innovation refers to Law number 11 of 2019 concerning the national system of science and technology. The idea of ​​separating the National Agency for Research and Technology from the Ministry of Research and Technology emerged during a meeting of Committee VII of the House of Representatives with the Ministry of Research and Technology. Technology at the beginning of April 2021. The purpose of the separation is to make the National Agency for Research and Innovation comply with the Law on the National Science and Technology System. While article 48 of the regulation stipulates that the BRIN is an organization formed by the president by presidential decree. Nevertheless, BRIN’s position to remain within the Ministry of Research and Technology or to become an autonomous institution has prevented BRIN from functioning optimally, as there is no legal regulation or legal umbrella. Initially, the BRIN regulation was regulated in Presidential Regulation No. 74 of 2019, but this regulation only lasted for one year and expired on March 31, 2020. President Jokowi then signed the BRIN legal umbrella instead of Presidential Regulation number 74 of 2019, but the Ministry of Law and Human Rights never ratified it. “That’s why we don’t know yet if this BRIN is an agency that, as usual, looks like a government agency. That’s what we’ll see how its products are,” Riant said. Riant further explained that BRIN would later take control of a number of research institutions under the government. Such as the Technology Application Assessment Agency, the Indonesian Institute of Science, the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space, and the National Nuclear Energy Agency. This merger, said Riant, would be a new challenge, because with the presence of BRIN, this research institute had to produce and develop basic research. Therefore, the quality of human resources (HR) is the most important thing. “Human resources can stay there and become analysts, etc. ASN’s (who works at Balitbang) criteria for success are included in their research. What they create, but whether or not their research will be published in journals “said Riant. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



