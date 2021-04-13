David Cameron investigates: Boris Johnson calls for an investigation into ex-PM lobbying | Politics | New





Whitehall’s unprecedented investigation comes after Mr Cameron admitted he should have acted differently in lobbying the government for money to support finance firm Greensill Capital. Lawyer Nigel Boardman will lead the investigation into the activities of the now collapsed company within government and the role played by its founder Lex Greensill. The independent review will examine how the government contracts were secured by Greensill Capital, as well as the actions of former Prime Minister Mr Cameron.

The former Tory leader admitted he should have communicated “only through the most formal channels” rather than by text message to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, acknowledging the missteps linked to the controversy. Downing Street said Mr Johnson had called for the investigation to be launched into Greensill, which collapsed into administration in March. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said at a Westminster briefing: “The Cabinet Office is commissioning an independent review on behalf of the Prime Minister, to establish the development and use of supply chain finance and related activities in government and the role Greensill has played in this regard. “As you know, there is a lot of interest in this issue, which is why the Prime Minister has called for a review to ensure that the government is completely transparent about these activities. “And the public can see for themselves whether good value has been achieved for taxpayers’ money.

“This independent review will also examine how contracts were obtained and how company representatives interacted with government.” The investigation will be completed “thoroughly and expeditiously,” the spokesperson added. A spokesperson for Mr Cameron said: “We welcome this survey and look forward to participating in it.” But the Labor Party said the review risked throwing the problem into “the long grass”. Mr Cameron’s predecessor as Prime Minister Gordon Brown called for tougher rules to prevent former prime ministers from lobbying government, saying it “brings public service into disrepute”. Former Labor leader Mr Brown added that they should not do “lobbying for commercial purposes” and suggested legislation banning the practice for five years if existing rules cannot work.

He said: “Ministers should never lobby. Former ministers, prime ministers, should never lobby for commercial purposes. The current ministers should not maintain such lobbying. “If we can’t get this shutdown, we’ll have to pass laws to make sure that at least for, say, five years, no former prime minister or minister ever lobbies government for business purposes.” “ The row resurfaced when it emerged that Mr Cameron privately lobbied ministers, texting Mr Sunak, to gain access to an emergency coronavirus loan program for his employer , the financier Mr. Greensill. It was later reported that Mr Cameron had arranged a ‘private drink’ between Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Mr Greensill to discuss a payment system later put in place in the NHS. Mr Cameron said: “In my dealings with the government, I did not violate any code of conduct or any government rule.” Labor is now asking Mr Sunak to appear before Parliament to explain his involvement in the issue.







