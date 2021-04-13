Residents map flood risk to stop evictions





KARACHI:

Slum dwellers in Manzoor settlement have stopped the demolition of thousands of homes by mapping flood risks from clogged drains, offering a feasible solution to other informal settlements facing the impacts of climate change, experts said. urban.

After unexpected heavy rains inundated much of Karachi last year, authorities said some slums would be removed to allow for pipe widening, with hundreds of houses in Manzoor settlement slated for demolition. Residents, who had always insisted that the flooding was mainly caused by drains clogged with trash and sludge, partnered with nonprofits to map the drainage network.

“They produced their own evidence to uncover the reasons – ignored by authorities – for the Karachi flooding,” said Arif Hasan, architect and urban planner, who supported the mapping project. “Communities believed that if these obstructions were removed and the drains were cleaned and maintained, flooding would not occur,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

About 12 million of Karachi’s 16 million people live in informal settlements and are increasingly vulnerable as Pakistan’s largest city faces worsening flooding as South Asian monsoon brings conditions extreme weather. Karachi, Pakistan’s financial center, has a network of 550 storm sewers that crisscross the city and drain into the Arabian Sea. Many are blocked by illegal construction and garbage.

Authorities say they clean the sewers every year before the monsoon, except last year when the provincial government did not provide funds. The unusually heavy rains killed dozens of people, submerged main roads and flooded hundreds of homes. To map the drains in Manzoor Settlement, a team from the nonprofit Technical Training Resource Center (TTRC) walked with them with residents, photographing, marking and mapping more than a dozen blockages. According to Mohammad Sirajuddin, head of the TTRC, which led the mapping project, their map showed that only 40 houses had to be removed to leave the sewers clear.

“Authorities have said thousands of homes should be demolished, but our maps show otherwise.” In November, residents succeeded in stopping planned demolitions in the Manzoor settlement. While it is not certain that authorities will use the community’s flood risk map in the future, residents now know where the bottlenecks are and how they can deal with the dangers, said. Sirajuddin. Two more informal settlements in Karachi are being mapped, with residents – especially young people – trained, he said, adding that the model could be replicated across the country. These maps also generate crucial household data, said Nausheen Anwar, director of the Karachi Urban Lab.

“The maps provide a process by which consensus can be built and the inclusion of all residents can be negotiated to avoid evictions and establish a basis for fair compensation and resettlement,” she said.

By 2030, more than half of Pakistan’s 250 million people are expected to live in cities, up from 36 percent today, according to the United Nations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to build five million affordable homes in five years to deal with a chronic shortage, with housing rights groups warning poorer residents facing evictions as the land pressure is increasing.

“When young people in settlements are trained in mapping, they better understand the risks they face,” said TTRC’s Sirajuddin, “they understand their rights and can fight evictions”.

