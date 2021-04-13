Supreme Court adjourns Zakia Jafri’s plea against Clean Chit to Narendra Modi for two weeks





The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks the petition filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the SIT SIT report, giving a clear note to Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials during the 2002 Gujarat riots. A bench composed of Judges AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari granted adjournment on the basis of a request made on behalf of the petitioner. Zakia Jarfi, widow of Congressman Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the Gulberg Housing Society massacre in the Gujarat riots of 2002, contacted the Supreme Court to challenge the SIT report which ruled out any “wider conspiracy” of the senior state officials to incite community riots. following the massacre of Godhra. Zakia challenged the Gujarat High Court order of October 5, 2017 dismissing his plea against the SIT decision. On February 8, 2012, SIT filed a closing report, giving Modi and 63 others a clear note, saying there was “no evidence that could be prosecuted” against them. The magistrate accepted the closing report. This was challenged by Zakia in a review filed in the High Court of Gujarat. In October 2017, a magistrate of Judge Sonia Gokani refused to interfere with the magistrate’s order, observing that a “thorough investigation” had taken place into the case under the supervision of the Supreme Court. “ … in every riot incident that occurred in the aftermath of the Godhra incident, a thorough investigation had been carried out into each of them and more specifically into nine vital issues, under the direct guidance and supervision of the ‘Honorable the Apex Court and therefore, if the Court does not view this operation and its evidence as part of a larger conspiracy, no error, much less material error of law, can be linked to such conclusions ”, the High Court said in its order. However, giving Zakia limited relief, the High Court said it would be free to request a further investigation based on any new material.

