Ngabalin ensures Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle this week





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Principal experts of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin call the president Joko Widodowill do a cabinet reshuffle this week. Ngabalin did not mention the details of the cabinet reshuffle. However, he believes the cabinet reshuffle will take place as soon as possible. “God willing, this week at the latest,” said Ngabalin when contacted CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (13/4).

Ngabalin admitted he had not yet had details of the cabinet reshuffle. He said he would release full information to the public on Thursday (3/15). Ngabalin said he only knew that the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) would be autonomous. The institution is no longer associated with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek). In addition, Ngabalin also said that the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) will change to become the Ministry of Investment. He said Bahlil Lahadalia would take the new ministerial post. “The nomenclature has changed since the head of the BKPM, but it is the Ministry of Investment and the head of the BKPM,” Ngabalin said. CNNIndonesia.com trying to confirm the veracity of the information to the other palace. However, until this news broke, there was no response from the presidential circle. President Joko Widodo’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman denied on Friday (04/09) the cabinet reshuffle issue. According to him, there are no plans for a reshuffle in the near future. “There is no information regarding the reshuffle. It is the prerogative of the president,” Fadjroel said. CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (9/4). Previously, the question of a cabinet reshuffle surfaced after the DPR RI approved the government’s proposal to reorganize a number of ministries. Approval was given at the DPR RI plenary session last week. In a letter dated March 30, Jokowi proposed to merge the Ministry of Education and Culture with the Ministry of Research and Technology. Jokowi also proposed the formation of the Ministry of Investment. (dhf / ain)



