Michel and von der Leyen to face MEPs after Sofagate blunder in Turkey





EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will face MEPs on Tuesday over a major blunder during a visit to Turkey. Images of their meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed that Michel and the Turkish president occupied the first two seats. Von der Leyen, who is Michel’s equal, awkwardly searched for a seat before retreating to a nearby sofa. Neither the head of the European Council Michel nor Erdogan offered their seats to von der Leyen, who is the first woman president of the European Commission. A petition brought together by women’s organizations is now calling on Michel to resign, accusing him of having a “thoughtless attitude detrimental to the EU”. “By ostensibly assuming leadership as a man over a woman who is your political equal, you are reinforcing the dictator’s crush on the women and girls of Turkey, fifteen days after the authoritarian decision he made. he took to violate the genre. equality, implicitly authorizing all violence against women and children in Turkey, ”the letter also reads, referring to the Turkish government’s decision to leave the Istanbul Convention, a treaty aimed at combating domestic violence. Michel has since apologized, saying he made a mistake but didn’t want to spark more controversy by taking action just yet. In an interview with Belgian broadcaster LN24 last week, he said: “I deeply regret this situation.” “I can tell you that I rewound the scene in my head… I would so love to go back, go back. If I could do it, I would make sure there was no ambiguity, ”he said. This event tarnished the reputation of the EU as a trade union trying to promote gender equality, especially in Turkey, where women’s rights are in decline. It happens after a much criticized trip to Moscow by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. EU law expert Alberto Almanno said that instead of lecturing Erdogan on his shameful human rights record, the episode turned out to be a “diplomatic victory. major ”for him. “There is no doubt that this is a major diplomatic victory for Erdogan. I don’t think it was 100% deliberate, ”Almanno said.

