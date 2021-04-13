China’s engagement with Iran at high stakes





At first glance, a 25-year broad strategic partnership signed by China and Iran late last month makes a lot of sense. Iran is an oil-rich nation with regional ambitions but a crumbling economy. China is the world’s largest oil importer with big plans to build a “new silk road” across the Eurasian landmass. Yet the deal is perilous for both sides – and could be a new source of instability just as America is on the verge of ending its “eternal wars” in the region. The Iranian regime has faced widespread national opposition to the deal since a draft was first made public last year. The announcement during the Persian New Year holidays and Tehran’s refusal to release details was a tacit acknowledgment of the deal’s unpopularity. Beijing’s tendency to under-deliver promised infrastructure projects and China’s violation of sovereignty in other Silk Road countries also pose risks for Iranian leaders. For China, the stakes are probably higher. Beijing has long been proud to be friends with all parties in the Middle East. On the same trip that took him to Tehran last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Saudi Arabia, Iran’s nemesis, as well as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain. Much deeper ties between China and Iran will cause consternation in Israel, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region and could drag Beijing into conflicts it neither wants nor understands. A Chinese offer to host direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians seems provocative at best and naive at worst. One of the most important consequences of the deal with Iran will be the alarm bells it sets off in the White House and the Pentagon. Chinese leaders have already made it clear that they believe the US-led West is in decline, while China is on an inexorable path to “great rejuvenation.” The prospect of an axis of authoritarian countries – perhaps including Russia – united in their antipathy to America and the West is causing nightmares in Washington and Europe. Intentionally or not, President Xi Jinping constantly contributes to this impression with actions such as the agreement with Iran and when he orders his diplomats “to dare and draw their dazzling swords” and the military of Iran. “Fight and win wars”. Since China became a net importer of oil in the 1990s, the country’s strategic planners have attempted to reduce the reliance on strategic Gulf and Southeast Asian waterways that the US Navy could. block at will. But under Xi, the strategy changed. With investments in military and civilian ports and facilities across the Middle East, Beijing does not just want to loosen the US stranglehold on Chinese energy supplies in the event of conflict. He seems to want the option of cutting off those supplies to American allies in Asia if that ever happens. Some in the upper ranks of the Chinese Communist Party complain that this attitude could spark conflict with the United States long before China can win. The Biden administration is expected to resist overreacting to the prospect of an authoritarian alliance. In some ways, Iran’s deal with Beijing looks like a search for attention from Tehran, when all it really wants is a return to warming relations with the West. The indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in Vienna last week were a good start. Joining the Iran nuclear deal on acceptable terms should be a priority. But the Sino-Iranian deal is a timely reminder for America that the end of its longest wars will not – and should not – mean the end of its involvement in the region.

