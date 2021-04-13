Yarn shortage pushes industries to shutdown





KARACHI:

Textile exporters have lamented that the worsening cotton yarn crisis due to its shortage has caused a drastic drop in exports, pushing industries to the brink of closure and raising fears of layoffs for millions of workers.

At a joint press conference of various textile associations, Pakistan Apparel Forum President Jawed Bilwani said, “The government has turned a blind eye to cotton yarn hoarding and cartelization, which can be dealt with in accordance with the law within the framework of price control and profit prevention. and the Pakistan Hoarding Act 1977 and Competition Act 2010. ”

The entire nation decried the sugar scandal, but the silence on the cotton yarn crisis to which the value-added textile sector exported goods worth Rs1980 billion was incomprehensible, Bilwani said.

Echoing Bilwani’s point of view, the chairman of the Pakistan Stocking Manufacturers and Exporters Association, South Zone, Tariq Munir, said it seemed the government had given the spinners and yarn traders free rein. to create a monopoly and hoard.

“The Price Control and Prevention of Profit and Hoarding Act 1977 is self-explanatory, which also covers the thread, suggesting legal action for violation,” Munir said.

“Internationally, cotton and cotton yarn prices have come down, however in Pakistan cotton yarn prices are sky-high,” said the chief coordinator of the Pakistan Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. Readymade, Shaikh Shafiq.

Bilwani added that it appeared that some people in government were playing a role contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of hurting exports and damaging foreign exchange earnings.

“It is a fact, which has also appeared in the media in recent months, that textile exporters have urged the government to allow duty-free importation of cotton yarn,” Munir said.

Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood backed exporters and regulatory duties were lifted, but tariffs were not removed due to resistance from some cabinet members , did he declare.

A full remedy was not provided to textile exporters, who again called on the government to allow the import of cotton yarn from neighboring India by land route due to congestion in maritime traffic and containers in ports.

The Economic Coordinating Committee’s proposal to allow the importation of cotton yarn from India forced local spinners and cotton yarn traders to cut yarn prices, but the cabinet postponed its decision on the issue. proposal, he said.

