Donald Trump says CNN non-meeting report with Matt Gaetz is ‘fake news’





US Representative Matt Gaetz may have few supporters, but it seems someone willing to stand up for him is the former President of the United States.

Donald Trump released a statement Monday night defending the beleaguered Panhandle Republican against a CNN report that Gaetz was denied a meeting with Trump over the weekend.

“Fake News CNN, relying on all anonymous sources meaning they probably made it up, wrote a very dishonest story claiming Congressman Matt Gaetz asked to meet me in Mar-a-Lago , in Palm Beach, Florida, and was denied. This is completely false, ”Trump wrote in a statement.

The president continued to speak out on U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, arguing that the California Democrat should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, an apparent distraction from the reported investigation Gaetz is facing by the Justice Department.

Despite the obvious diversion of the subject matter of the single paragraph statement, the former president’s statement represents some sort of official justification.

Trump’s statement is consistent with those made by associates like Senior Advisor Jason Miller, who called on Monday for a “complete retraction” from the story.

Journalist Gabby Orr presented the story as a “scoop”.

“Trump aides recently stepped in to shut down a Gaetz-Trump meeting in Mar-a-Lago, signaling the beleaguered congressman is more isolated than ever from Trump World,” a promotional tweet read Monday.

Gaetz denounced the “total lie”.

“I’m on a pre-planned vacation with my fiance. I was greeted at Trump Doral a few days ago. No such meeting has been refused or requested. Gabby, “anonymous sources” lied. When can we expect a retraction, ”Gaetz said.

CNN has incorporated denials supporting Gaetz-Trump’s narrative, but the story is still ongoing without retraction or meaningful feedback as of Monday night.

Trump’s ultimate dispensation of Gaetz may not matter as a result of a House ethics inquiry and Justice Department investigation. The verbiage of the House’s inquiry testifies to the dizzying array of issues to be considered.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz has committed sexual misconduct and / or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the floor of the House, misused records state identification, converted campaign funds for personal use and / or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity or unauthorized gift, in violation of house rules, laws or other standards of conduct, the committee said.

However, for what it’s worth, Trump offered a cautious defense of Gaetz last week, via a prepared statement.

Congressman Matt Gaetz never asked for forgiveness. It should also be remembered that he totally denied the charges against him, Trump said in a statement to the media.

