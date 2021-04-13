PM Imran Khan and Uzbek President discuss Trans-Afghan railway project





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev will discuss the full range of bilateral relations tomorrow, including political, trade, economic, security, connectivity and people-to-people relations at a virtual summit of tomorrow.

The two leaders had previously met on the sidelines of the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO Member States in Bishkek on June 13-14, 2019 and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum in Beijing April 26-27, 2019.

During the virtual summit, the Prime Minister and the President of Uzbekistan would focus on strengthening political and strategic ties, accelerating transit and trade cooperation, and strengthening educational and cultural collaboration.

The trans-Afghan railway project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan earlier this year, will be a major area of ​​focus. “The relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are deeply rooted in a common faith, a common history and cultural affinities, providing a solid basis for increased cooperation,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The two countries have intensified their interactions at all levels over the past two years. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister visited Islamabad on March 9-10, 2021 to meet with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During his visit, he also met the Prime Minister and issued an invitation to attend the Regional Conference on Connectivity in Central and South Asia, to be held in Uzbekistan in Tashkent in July 2021.

