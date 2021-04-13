Conservatives accused of corruption and privatization of NHS by former chief scientist | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnsons’ government has been accused of corruption, stealth privatization of the NHS, exploitation of chumocracy and mismanagement of the pandemic and climate crisis, by Sir David King, a former chief government scientist.

I am extremely concerned about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the processes by which public money has been distributed to private sector companies without due process, he told The Guardian in an interview. It really smells of corruption.

King contrasted the success of the NHS-led vaccination program with the failure of the government’s testing and tracing operation, which was contracted out to private companies.

The vaccination rollout operation has been extremely successful, it has been driven entirely by our truly national health service and our simply amazing GP service, he said. Yet we persisted with this money for testing and traceability, given without competition, without due process. I am really concerned that democratic processes are being ignored.

He said: This is a so called chumocracy, which has been a phrase used, and this is what it looks like, I’m afraid: it is a chumocracy.

Sir David King was Chief Science Advisor under Tony Blair and worked for Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary. Photograph: Dan Atkin / Alamy Stock Photo

Last May, King set up an independent alternative to the government Sage committee, which advises on the pandemic. The intention was for the unpaid members of Independent Sage to offer public advice without political influence, after it was revealed that Johnsons then adviser Dominic Cummings had attended some Sage meetings.

King, a former professor of chemistry at the University of Cambridge, has a long history of working with governments of all stripes. He was appointed Chief Science Advisor under Tony Blair in 2000, until 2008, and under the Tory-Lib Dem coalition was appointed Chairman of Future Cities Catapult, launched in 2013. He also worked under Johnson as Minister of Foreign Affairs during Theresa Mays’ tenure as Prime Minister.

King said: He was my boss, he wrote me a handwritten letter congratulating me on my climate success.

King rejected the argument that the government had to act quickly to address the pandemic and had been forced to ignore normal processes to do so. People say it’s a crisis. I am saying the government is using a crisis to privatize sections of the health care system in a totally wrong way, he said. A fraction of that money going to utilities would have worked much better.

He accused the government of acting deliberately to achieve ideological goals of privatizing the NHS. He is effectively pushing this through in the name of a pandemic, privatizing the NHS by stealth, he said. I’m quite sure it wasn’t an accident, I’m sure it was the plan, there was clarity in this process. The audacity was incredible.

King, who has made the climate crisis one of his main areas of intervention, is also concerned about the Police and Crime Bill, which would give police the power to end protests seen as a nuisance.

He said: This is extremely worrying because we are proud in Britain to have developed a true democracy. Any democracy must give voice to dissent. There is a real danger that descended on a path that distances democracy.

King recently signed a letter calling on the Supreme Court to reconsider his prosecution of Tim Crosland, a third runway activist at Heathrow, for contempt of court. I think he’s presented as an example to others, King said. This shows [the governments] rude attitude towards people campaigning.