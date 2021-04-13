Sylvester Stallone’s reported membership in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago hits some fans hard





Oxygen

Woman murders 2 men and feeds them her pigs, but has she done it to others?

Susan Monica’s belongings seemed strange to others, mostly because she allegedly said that at one point 17 bodies were buried there. Monica was born Steven Buchanan in California in 1948. She served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, she began to live as a woman. She embarked on a career as an engineer and had great success, former Jackson County Sheriff’s Detective Eric Henderson told Snapped, airing Sundays at 6 / 5c on Oxygen. In 1991, Monica bought a 20-acre farm in rural Wimer, Oregon. She had a herd of pigs, raised chickens, and ran a wrought iron fence and gate construction company called White Queen Construction. When Monica first bought her property, it was undeveloped forest. She erected a large barn and began to work on a house. In 2013, she hired Robert Haney. He was her handyman, her worker, her carpenter. Whatever she asked of him, he did, former employee Sean Leimanis told Snapped. Robert had found Monica through an ad on Craigslist. Susan Monica My father and Susan Monica had a deal. My father would receive part of the money and could stay on the property. My dad agreed to build a house from the bottom up, his son Jesse Haney told producers. Jesse said his father enjoyed the peace and quiet of living alone in the woods. However, things got a little too calm in December 2013. We hadn’t seen or heard from my father for two months. We all started to panic, Jesse told the producers. On January 1, 2014, the Haney children left to see their father. They spoke to Monica, who claimed she hadn’t seen him since he quit four months earlier. Susan Monica said my dad just left. She wanted us to come and pick up our fathers’ things, Jesse told the producers. But when they saw his trailer, the Haneys knew something was wrong. His leather jacket was there. His dog was still running and all his tools were there, Jesse. Said It made the hairs on my neck stand up. The Haneys have filed a missing person report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They learned that it had been months since no one had seen Robert and he had lived on cash, making it difficult to keep track of his movements. Detectives visited Monicas ‘property to question him about Roberts’ disappearance. The property was cluttered with vehicles, debris and makeshift structures. I thought to myself as I was stopping, are we here in the Twilight Zone? Henderson recalls. Monica told them that Robert had lived and worked on her property for six months but had taken a bad turn in the fall. He received a disturbing phone call from a family member she had been assaulted and he was really upset about it, she said, Henderson told the producers. Monica claimed that Robert then started drinking heavily and acting erratically. ‘he finally told her he was going for a while and asked her to take care of his dog. Authorities were able to track Robert’s Oregon Trail Electronics benefit transfer card. They learned that ‘it was last used in December 2013 at a Walmart in Grants Pass, Oregon, about a 25-minute drive from Monicas Property. It was used on a date after Susan Monica said that’ he was missing, the prosecutor said Jackson County Assistant Allan Smith to Producers. Detectives then examined security camera footage showing Monica using Robe rts EBT card. That’s when I was like, OK, we’ve got something else going on here, ”Henderson said. I was really concerned that there had been a criminal act. The police executed a search warrant on Monicas’ property. Officers were taken aback by the misery, which included piles of garbage, rotten food and industrial waste. I would describe this property as strange. There was a really strong order there, a lot of rot, former Jackson County Sheriff’s Detective Julie Denney told Snapped. Then, investigators spotted something really disturbing: a human leg in a watershed. It was clear that it was not an animal bone. It appeared to me to be a human leg that had been severed in the middle of the femur, down to the toes, Denney said. Monica at the sheriff’s station to question him. After being confronted with the discovery of a human leg on her property, she told a strange and disturbing story. Monica claimed that one day the previous fall she found her pigs in a binge eating. When she looked to see what it was, she saw Robert laying there with his guts all over the place. He was eaten, what I thought he was, alive, Monica told detectives in the interview, the audio of which was obtained by Snapped. She said she couldn’t stop the pigs, so she took her gun and shot him. I put him out of his misery, she said in the audio. I do this for my animals and it was the first time I did it for a human and I knew it was wrong but if it was one of my pigs that was suffering there I would have done the same thing. Monica left Roberts’ body in the pigsty until the pigs were full. After a few days, she picked up her leftovers and put them in garbage bags. A wild animal then entered one of the bags and dragged the foot to the pond, she claimed. Monica said she did not notify authorities of the incident because she feared they would kill her pigs. When asked what else investigators could find on her property, she collapsed and told them they would find it worse. Monica drew a map of her property and put an X in the middle. She said: Right there. That’s where you’re going to find Steve, ”Henderson told producers. Steve was Stephen Delicino, a handyman who worked on the Monicas property a year before Robert arrived. Monica claimed that in the summer of 2012, two of her guns were missing. She said she found them in the Delicinos business and confronted him. They were in some sort of wrestling match, she alleged, and the gun exploded, shooting Delicino in the back of the neck. Rather than kill him, Delicino stood up and chased Monica back to her barn where she picked up her gun. At one point during the fight, Stephan was on his knees, she was on top of him, and she picked up the rifle and shot him in the head, Henderson told the producers. She gave Delicinos’ body to the pigs and then buried whatever was left. Before the interview was over, Henderson asked Monica if there were any other corpses on the property. She had a really scary response. She told me that if she told me about the other 17, she would spend the rest of her life in prison, Henderson said. Monica was arrested on January 14, 2014 and charged with two counts each of murder and first degree abuse of a corpse as well as one count of identity theft, the Mail Tribune reported at the time. His pigs were then euthanized. Over the next few weeks, dozens of crime scene investigators searched Monicas’ property, digging more than 100 holes. They found the remains of Haney, Delicino, and many personal effects, including a large pile of shoes, but no other bodies. During the Monicas trial in April 2015, her former cellmate Jordan Farris at Jackson County Jail testified that Monica had given a signed birthday card, Jackson County’s sweetest killer, Medford, Oregon, reported KOBI, NBC affiliate at the time. Farris also testified that Monica told him the truth about Robert’s murder. Susan told me that she and Robert had a fight because he was drunk and trying to reach her. She shot him and then pushed him into the pigsty, Farris told producers. After deliberating for an hour, a jury found Susan Monica guilty of all counts on April 21, 2015. She was sentenced to a minimum of 50 years in prison, the Oregon newspaper reported in 2015. The police are still wondering if Monica has made other victims. over the years. My take on what she told me about the possibility of 17 other people being there is that it was true, Henderson told the producers. I 100% believe there are more people there. For more on this case and others like it, watch “Snapped,” which airs Sundays at 6 / 5c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

