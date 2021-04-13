Australia could face war with China in five to ten years, warns Christopher Pyne

China has gradually strengthened its military capacity under President Xi Jinping. Image: AFP

Australia will likely be embroiled in war with China in the next five to ten years amid impending global catastrophe, warned former Defense Minister Christopher Pyne.

The longtime liberal politician said that the Asian superpower’s annexation of Hong Kong’s legal system and the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic minority in western China proved President Xi Jinping intended to strengthen his position. domination in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Pyne, who served as both defense industry minister and defense minister under Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison, said the likely flashpoint was the conflict with Taiwan, which he described as “the most disturbing of all” clear signs of aggression from China.

In a speech at the University of Adelaide on Monday, he said the likelihood of “kinetic war” with China was more likely than when he held key positions in the defense cabinet.

“Five years ago I would have said the possibility was very unlikely – now I have to say the possibility is more likely than it was then,” said Mr Pyne.

The flash point will likely occur in Taiwan, Pyne warned.

“Not a cyber war, but a real war involving loss of human life, the destruction of military platforms, with aggressors and defenders from different sides.

“This is not rhetoric. This is something that you and I may have to face over the next five to ten years. “

The former cabinet minister recently referred to a speech by Xi Jinping to the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in which he told delegates he wanted the Chinese military to focus on combat readiness.

“He described the security environment as unstable and uncertain, and explained that he had asked the Chinese military to coordinate the relationship between capacity building and combat readiness, and to be ready to respond to a variety of complex and difficult situations, ”said Mr. Pyne. .

“None of this can be dismissed by Western analysts as mere speech to appeal to true believers in the Chinese Communist Party.

“It was a very clear message to the new administration of President Joe Biden.”

Mr. Pyne was one of the principal defense ministers under Scott Morrison and Malcolm Turnbull. Image: Sam Mooy / Getty Images

Mr Pyne also cited remarks by the commander of the US-Indo-Pacific forces, Admiral Philip Davidson, who told a US Congressional committee he believed China could invade Taiwan within the next six years.

“While the United States still accounts for $ 1 in every $ 2 spent on the world’s military – a staggering statistic – China’s published defense spending will rise to $ 210 billion in 2021.

“The Chinese military is very capable in an asymmetrical war against the United States and its allies around the island chains of western Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

“Australia is one of those allies. For this and many other reasons, avoiding any kind of war is our top priority in defense and foreign policy as a nation.

Mr Pyne said the leaders of Australia, the United States, Japan and India met recently to reaffirm the four countries’ commitment to neutral support and an Indo- Free and peaceful Pacific, which he highlighted as a top priority for the recently elected Biden administration.

“It is in no one’s interest to adopt a policy of containment of China,” he said.



“It is in everyone’s interest to promote a policy of engagement with China.

“The challenges we currently face in managing the emergence of China as one of the world’s two superpowers will shape our world over the coming decades.”

The warning echoed views shared by the United States Studies Center at the University of Sydney last year, which urged Australia, Japan, the United States and other regional partners to strengthen their partnerships to resist to China’s increasingly brazen takeover in the Indo-Pacific.

“While the United States has been largely distracted during COVID-19 with its own national concerns, China has taken advantage of an uncertain regional situation to advance its extensive geopolitical interests in key Indo-Pacific hotspots Said the ’s foreign policy director. and defense Ashley Townshend said.

“China has already taken advantage of the pandemic to continue its regional agenda in a way that is not favorable to our interests.”



