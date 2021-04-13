Riots in Gujarat: SC to adjourn hearing on Zakia Jafri’s plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi





The Supreme Court adjourned the plea hearing of Zakia Jafri, wife of slaughtered MP Ehsan Jafri, Tuesday for two weeks, challenging the sharpness of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, during the riots of 2002. A bench led by Judge AM Khanwilkar said the case would be listed after two weeks, as the petitioner circulated a letter requesting the adjournment of the case. On March 16, the Supreme Court released the case for hearing on Tuesday and said it would no longer accept any adjournment requests. The bench took note last month of lead lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jafri, to request that the case be heard in April as several lawyers were busy in the Maratha reserve case then heard. by a constitutional bench of five judges. . Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the government of Gujarat, then opposed the adjournment request. The high court in February last year settled the case for hearing on April 14, 2020, saying the case has been adjourned several times and will have to be heard one day.

Previously, Jafri’s lawyer told the Supreme Court that a notice should be published in the plea in relation to an alleged “larger plot” from February 27, 2002 to May 2002. Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people killed at Gulberg Company in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, a day after the S-6 trainer of the Sabarmati Express was burned in Godhra, killing 59 people and causing riots in Gujarat. On February 8, 2012, the Special Investigative Team (SIT) filed a closing report giving a clear note to Modi, now prime minister, and 63 others, including senior officials, saying he did not there was “no evidence that could be prosecuted” against them. Zakia Jafri had filed a petition with the Supreme Court in 2018 to challenge the order of the High Court of Gujarat of October 5, 2017 rejecting his plea against the decision of the SIT. The plea also argued that after the SIT gave a clear note in its closing report before a trial judge, the petitioner filed a complaint which was dismissed by the magistrate without taking into account the “substantiated merits”. He also said the High Court “did not assess” the petitioner’s complaint which was independent of the Gulberg case registered at the Meghaninagar police station. The High Court, in its October 2017 order, said the SIT investigation was overseen by the Supreme Court. However, he partially authorized Zakia Jafri’s petition regarding his request for further investigation. He said the petitioner could address an appropriate forum, including the lower court, a high court division bench or the Supreme Court to request a further investigation.

