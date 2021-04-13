Prime Minister joins UN chief in calling for debt relief for developing countries – Newspaper





UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday in urging creditors to ensure debt suspension, relief and liquidity to help developing countries do so. in the face of the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, who made the opening statement at a special segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York, highlighted the massive socio-economic fallout from the pandemic and said: Creditors private companies must participate in debt relief and restructuring.

In his address to this special session on financing for development, the UN chief also said: The debt crisis must be properly addressed, including debt suspension, relief and liquidity. Mr Guterres called for a paradigm shift to align the private sector with global goals to meet future challenges.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to mobilize the necessary funds for developing countries to recover from the Covid-induced recession and put them back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Deplores vaccine nationalism and export restrictions

A huge effort at the highest political level is needed to reverse dangerous trends, prevent successive waves of infection, avert a protracted global recession and get back on track to fulfill the 2030 agenda, added the UN chief. .

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called on world leaders to seize the opportunity of this crisis to effectively move towards a more sustainable and resilient path, to demonstrate strength and utility multilateral system, and to build a world that we will proudly pass on to future generations.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan had already contained the first two waves of the virus through a smart lockdown policy, but now unfortunately faces the third wave and hopes to defeat this wave as well. But to help developing countries fight the virus, the international community must ensure that the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere, as soon as possible.

Vaccine nationalism and export restrictions are deplorable; as well as the use of the vaccine to advance national foreign policy goals, he added.

Earlier in January, Mr. Khan at the UNCTAD meeting proposed a five-point program for emergency financial assistance to developing countries, including debt relief and restructuring, the creation of and the redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), greater concessional financing and the end of illicit activities. financial flows from developing countries.

Khan noted that the Expert Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity has come up with 14 recommendations to halt the outflow of trillions of dollars from developing countries. These recommendations should be endorsed by the United Nations and all financial institutions. Stolen assets from developing countries must be returned immediately and above all unconditionally, he said.

During the UN session, the prime minister also called for a moratorium on exorbitant claims judged against certain developing countries in investment disputes.

Last year, an international court granted a stay pending a final decision on a $ 5.8 billion fine imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

