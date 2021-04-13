Jokowi signs a presidential decree on joint leave for ASN in 2021





ASN will only benefit from two days of leave together in 2021. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 7 of 2021 which stipulates the stipulation of leave with the employees of the civil apparatus of State (ASN) in 2021. In According to the presidential decree, ASN only obtains two per day of joint leave, that is to say one day on May 12 for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriyah and on December 24 2021 linked to Christmas. “Establishment of the 2021 joint leave of state civil servants, namely May 12, 2021 (Wednesday) as joint leave of Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriyah and December 24, 2021 (Friday) as as joint Christmas leave, “as noted in the copy of Presidential Decree No. 7 of 2021 which was posted on the official website of the State Secretariat of the Ministry of Jakarta on Tuesday (13/4). In the second dictum of the presidential decree, the government declared that the joint leave provided by the government did not reduce ASN’s annual leave rights. Thus, in the third dictum, it is stated that ASNs who are not entitled to joint leave because of their position, will benefit from additional annual leave rights depending on the amount of joint leave not granted. “This presidential decree comes into force on the date of its stipulation,” indicates the fourth saying of the presidential decree signed by Jokowi on Friday (9/4). As for Eid al-Fitr, the government officially banned homecoming activities from May 6 to 17, 2021 to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. The Ministry of Transport ceased to operate modes of transport, land, sea and air during the blackout period, except for several activities, such as logistics delivery, official travel, care needs emergency health and other pressing interests. Also read: DPR: companies are required to pay THR for Eid H-7 workers This ban is set out in Regulation PM 13/2021 of the Minister of Transport regarding the control of transport during the period of Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriyah in the context of preventing the spread of Covid-19. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi previously said that if the government did not ban the return home, 81 million people would return to their hometowns before Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriyah. source: Between







